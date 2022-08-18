Fantasy Premier League, Week 3: Who to captain, top transfer targets

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there are more eyes on this space for Week 3 of ProSoccerTalk’s Fantasy Premier League projections, we’d like you to know that all of the things we got right in Week 2 were not coincidences and all of the things we got wrong were simply the unpredictable nature of the Premier League.

Obviously.

So to those who took our suggestions to captain Gabriel Jesus and to sign Rodrigo and Ollie Watkins, congratulations.

To those who signed Darwin Nunez and captained Bruno Fernandes, wyd?!?

About that last name, though: Manchester United’s on-field plight is (almost) surely going to get better under Erik ten Hag, so the club presents some real feast or famine fantasy questions.

Marcus Rashford cost £9.6 last season. He started at £6.5 this season and is down to £6.3 already. Raphael Varane is down £0.8 from last season and Bruno Fernandes down £1.7.

There’s value to be had if you’re betting on a rebound and willing to understand that the rebuild is still going to take some serious time.

But is the time ripe to sign up Rashford or Varane at a lower price, or should managers let the rebuild happen while treating United like a mid-table side? Probably a little of both, but there are definitely bargains to be had…

Fantasy Premier League, Week 3 captain choices

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal at Bournemouth, £8.0

If it ain’t broke… Jesus’ massive Week 2 came against a decent Leicester. Bournemouth’s back line had trouble with Man City and it’ll have trouble with its former forward, too.

James Maddison, Leicester City vs Southampton, £8.0

Maddison has been Leicester’s most consistent threat as it waits for Jamie Vardy to find his finishing (and shooting) boots. Saints have been giving up chances consistently. Seems a fair bet there will be goals in this one.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool at Man United, £13.5

This one’s about common sense: Manchester United has not shown it can stop anyone and if you’re already spending 13.5 to have Salah then you should have the faith to captain him against a down rival, even away.

Fantasy Premier League, Week 3 transfer adds

Phil Foden, Man City at Newcastle, £8.0

The price tag isn’t small but Foden is the only City player with xG and xA higher than 0.25 (0.32, 0.39).

Gabriel Martinelli, Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, £6.3

Martinelli being listed as a midfielder, considering what Arsenal asks of him, is a boon.

Ivan Toney, Brentford at Fulham, £7.1

Fifteen forwards cost more than Toney. Only Gabriel Jesus and Erling Haaland have produced more points. Toney, like Gabby Jesus, is a facilitator on the rush and in possession.

Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest at Everton, £5.9

Jesse Lingard, Nottingham Forest at Everton, £6.0

Both have looked dangerous, and both are going up against an Everton side which is giving up boatloads of chances. Awoniyi almost feels like a must given the paucity of forwards and his price tag, though you’ll have the inevitable weeks where Forest can’t get anything cooking.

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United vs Liverpool, £6.3

Look, you’re almost certainly already spending that money on someone with a worse track record. If you believe Rashford’s going to keep playing — and his xG and xA suggest that is so — use him.

