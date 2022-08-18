Leicester host Southampton on Saturday as the Foxes and Saints aim to grab their first win of the new Premier League season.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v WOLVES

Brendan Rodgers’ side were thumped at Arsenal last time out and drew 2-2 at home against Brentford (after coughing up a 2-0 lead) on the opening day as their defense, sans Kasper Schmeichel, looks shaky.

Southampton were thumped at Tottenham on the opening day and fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home against Leeds United last weekend. Ralph Hasenhuttl is under pressure after a poor finish to last season but his new young signings have shown plenty of promise in the opening weeks of the season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Southampton this weekend.

Premier League news Tottenham vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, stream link Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Leicester haven’t signed anybody this summer and there are concerns Brendan Rodgers’ side may lose Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy before the transfer window closes. After losing Kasper Schmeichel earlier this month, the Foxes are battling to keep their squad together after a summer of frugality. Fofana seems the most likely to leave as Chelsea want to sign the talented French defender, 21, and a world-record fee could arrive. Rodgers has done a fine job to lead Leicester to fifth, fifth and eighth place finishes over the last three seasons (with an FA Cup trophy, long European runs and a Community Shield win to boot) but it feels like his project is on the verge of collapsing.

As for Southampton, well, they’ve gone with a risky recruitment strategy this summer but last weekend against Leeds it did show some signs of bearing fruit, long term. Gavin Bazunu, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romeo Lavia, Joe Aribo and Sekou Mara have all arrived this summer and aside from Aribo they are all 21 and under. Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is under pressure after a poor finish to last season but they have been handed a very tough start by the fixtures computer, so we shouldn’t really judge Saints until the break in November.

In-form players to keep an eye on

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy remain Leicester’s go-to guys, while Wesley Fofana continues to impress as Chelsea chase his signature. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to improve and is set for a breakout campaign.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, 18, could be one of the best signings of the summer, while Sekou Mara had a huge impact off the bench in his Premier League debut. Saints’ James Ward-Prowse continues to ooze quality.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

Ricardo Pereira will be out for six months after he ruptured his Achilles, while Ryan Bertrand is out with a knee injury and Harvey Barnes will be a late call after he picked up a knee injury.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Theo Walcott and Tino Livramento remain out, while Romain Perraud is out with a foot injury. Lyanco is back in training and Che Adams should be fine after battling back from a small issue.

Latest USMNT news Christian Pulisic transfer news updates: Manchester United, Newcastle, others... US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on? World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

Follow @JPW_NBCSports