Newcastle vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City looks to stay perfect on the young Premier League season when it visits upstart Newcastle United on Sunday at St. James’ Park (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

Newcastle joins its visitors in being one of just eight teams not to lose through two weeks of the PL season, having beaten Nottingham Forest at home before holding strong to draw Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

But City has cruised past two opponents and will not expect much less when it heads up north. Erling Haaland was the star of a Week 1 waltz past West Ham before Kevin De Bruyne took the headlines for Week 2’s clobbering of Bournemouth.

City has won six-straight matches against Newcastle, the last five in the Premier League, by a combined score of 22-3

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester City.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

Odds: Newcastle (+700) v Man City (-276) | Draw (+400)

TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Key storylines & star players

Newcastle’s energetic midfield duo of Joelinton and Bruno Guimares has been perhaps the biggest rise of Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park, though Brighton was able to take control of the midfield last week at the Amex. Newcastle will need better from both and Joe Willock, too, let alone another star show from Nick Pope between the sticks. If he manages to keep City within one, it’ll be his very best day against City in a half-decade.

Man City’s whole team is a collection of star players but all eyes are going to be on Erling Haaland for some time. That said, Phil Foden’s been quite good as has Kevin De Bruyne, and the seemingly settled status of Bernardo Silva at City will be welcomed by the Etihad Stadium set.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fraser (back spasm), Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Matt Targett (thigh)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (undisclosed), Cole Palmer (foot)

Follow @NicholasMendola