Premier League odds, picks: Week 3 of the 2022-23 season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 3 of the season have been released and out staff, to a person, is looking to bounce back from a rough weekend.

ProSoccerTalk readers have gotten used to Joe Prince-Wright’s picks for several seasons but JPW’s asked Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola to join him on the action this season as we see which PST big mouth’s got a sixth sense.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Premier League’s 2022-23 season promises to be wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for their season goals.

If you, like us, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, we encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 2

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

Nick, Andy, and Joe all failed to do better than .500 with their picks in Week 2, leaving Nick atop the proverbial table following 20 matches of the young Premier League season.

Andy scored the biggest upset of the week, though he’ll lament only going so far as to pick Brentford to draw with Manchester United. Andy has now claimed two 1/2 upsets off of the struggling Red Devils.

STANDINGS

Wk2:

JPW 4-6

Andy 5-5 (one 1/2 upset, picked Brentford draw vs Man Utd)

Nick 5-5

Season:

Nick Mendola, 12-8

Andy Edwards, 10-10 (two 1/2 upsets, picked Man Utd draw w/ Brighton, Brentford draw vs Man Utd)

Joe Prince-Wright, 9-11 (one 1/2 upset, picked Villa draw with AFCB)

Biggest upsets

JPW: Bournemouth draw vs AVFC, Wk 1 (Bournemouth won outright)

Andy: Brighton draw at Man United, Wk 1 (Brighton won outright)

Premier League picks: Week 3 of the 2022-23 season Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet – PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes. DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves

Odds: Spurs (-261) v Wolves (+700) | Draw (+375)

When: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Spurs 3-1 Wolves

Andy Edwards: Spurs 1-0 Wolves

Nicholas Mendola: Spurs 2-1 Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Odds: Crystal Palace (+150) v Aston Villa (+190) | Draw (+220)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Palace 1-1 Villa

Andy Edwards: Palace 2-1 Villa

Nicholas Mendola: Palace 2-1 Villa

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Odds: Everton (-105) v Nottingham Forest (+300) | Draw (+280)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Everton 2-1 Forest

Andy Edwards: Everton 2-1 Forest

Nicholas Mendola: Everton 1-1 Forest

Fulham vs Brentford

Odds: Fulham (+145) v Brentford (+190) | Draw (+230)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Fulham 1-2 Brentford

Andy Edwards: Fulham 0-2 Brentford

Nicholas Mendola: Fulham 1-1 Brentford

Leicester City vs Southampton

Odds: Leicester (-121) v Southampton (+300) | Draw (+280)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network | WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Leicester 3-2 Saints

Andy Edwards: Leicester 1-1 Saints

Nicholas Mendola: Leicester 3-1 Saints

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Odds: AFC Bournemouth (+650) v Arsenal (-240) | Draw (+350)

When: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC – WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

Andy Edwards: Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal

Nicholas Mendola: Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

Leeds vs Chelsea

Odds: Leeds (+450) v Chelsea (-180) | Draw (+325)

When: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Leeds 1-2 Chelsea

Andy Edwards: Leeds 2-2 Chelsea

Nicholas Mendola: Leeds 0-2 Chelsea

West Ham vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Odds: West Ham (+130) v Brighton (+210) | Draw (+230)

When: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: West Ham 1-1 Brighton

Andy Edwards: West Ham 1-2 Brighton

Nicholas Mendola: West Ham 1-0 Brighton

Newcastle United vs Man City

Odds: Newcastle (+700) v Man City (-276) | Draw (+400)

When: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Newcastle 1-2 Man City

Andy Edwards: Newcastle 0-2 Man City

Nicholas Mendola: Newcastle 0-3 Man CIty

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Odds: Man Utd (+425) v Liverpool (-171) | Draw (+325)

When: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Man United 1-1 Liverpool

Andy Edwards: Man United 1-2 Liverpool

Nicholas Mendola: Man United 1-2 Liverpool

Follow @NicholasMendola