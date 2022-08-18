Premier League odds, picks: Week 3 of the 2022-23 season

Premier League odds for Matchweek 3 of the season have been released and out staff, to a person, is looking to bounce back from a rough weekend.
ProSoccerTalk readers have gotten used to Joe Prince-Wright’s picks for several seasons but JPW’s asked Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola to join him on the action this season as we see which PST big mouth’s got a sixth sense.
The Premier League’s 2022-23 season promises to be wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for their season goals.
If you, like us, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, we encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 2
Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.
Nick, Andy, and Joe all failed to do better than .500 with their picks in Week 2, leaving Nick atop the proverbial table following 20 matches of the young Premier League season.
Andy scored the biggest upset of the week, though he’ll lament only going so far as to pick Brentford to draw with Manchester United. Andy has now claimed two 1/2 upsets off of the struggling Red Devils.
STANDINGS
Andy 5-5 (one 1/2 upset, picked Brentford draw vs Man Utd)
Nick Mendola, 12-8
Andy Edwards, 10-10 (two 1/2 upsets, picked Man Utd draw w/ Brighton, Brentford draw vs Man Utd)
Joe Prince-Wright, 9-11 (one 1/2 upset, picked Villa draw with AFCB)
Biggest upsets
JPW: Bournemouth draw vs AVFC, Wk 1 (Bournemouth won outright)
Andy: Brighton draw at Man United, Wk 1 (Brighton won outright)
Premier League picks: Week 3 of the 2022-23 season
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves
Odds: Spurs (-261) v Wolves (+700) | Draw (+375)
When: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Spurs 3-1 Wolves
Andy Edwards: Spurs 1-0 Wolves
Nicholas Mendola: Spurs 2-1 Wolves
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Odds: Crystal Palace (+150) v Aston Villa (+190) | Draw (+220)
When: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Palace 1-1 Villa
Andy Edwards: Palace 2-1 Villa
Nicholas Mendola: Palace 2-1 Villa
Everton vs Nottingham Forest
Odds: Everton (-105) v Nottingham Forest (+300) | Draw (+280)
When: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Everton 2-1 Forest
Andy Edwards: Everton 2-1 Forest
Nicholas Mendola: Everton 1-1 Forest
Fulham vs Brentford
Odds: Fulham (+145) v Brentford (+190) | Draw (+230)
When: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Fulham 1-2 Brentford
Andy Edwards: Fulham 0-2 Brentford
Nicholas Mendola: Fulham 1-1 Brentford
Leicester City vs Southampton
Odds: Leicester (-121) v Southampton (+300) | Draw (+280)
When: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network | WATCH LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Leicester 3-2 Saints
Andy Edwards: Leicester 1-1 Saints
Nicholas Mendola: Leicester 3-1 Saints
Arsenal vs Bournemouth
Odds: AFC Bournemouth (+650) v Arsenal (-240) | Draw (+350)
When: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC – WATCH LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal
Andy Edwards: Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal
Nicholas Mendola: Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal
Leeds vs Chelsea
Odds: Leeds (+450) v Chelsea (-180) | Draw (+325)
When: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Leeds 1-2 Chelsea
Andy Edwards: Leeds 2-2 Chelsea
Nicholas Mendola: Leeds 0-2 Chelsea
West Ham vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Odds: West Ham (+130) v Brighton (+210) | Draw (+230)
When: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: West Ham 1-1 Brighton
Andy Edwards: West Ham 1-2 Brighton
Nicholas Mendola: West Ham 1-0 Brighton
Newcastle United vs Man City
Odds: Newcastle (+700) v Man City (-276) | Draw (+400)
When: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Newcastle 1-2 Man City
Andy Edwards: Newcastle 0-2 Man City
Nicholas Mendola: Newcastle 0-3 Man CIty
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Odds: Man Utd (+425) v Liverpool (-171) | Draw (+325)
When: 3pm ET Monday
TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Man United 1-1 Liverpool
Andy Edwards: Man United 1-2 Liverpool
Nicholas Mendola: Man United 1-2 Liverpool