Everton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, start time

Frank Lampard and Everton are still looking for their first points of the season as the Toffees welcome Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

Everton’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea has been followed up by a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, as Lampard’s reunion with his former club and then longtime pal Steven Gerrard did not go well.

The Toffees have only gotten on the scoreboard through a Lucas Digne own goal and while that might’ve felt good given the defender’s unceremonious exit from the club under Rafa Benitez’s watch, Everton will want to find some offense as it continues to rebuild its attack in the post-Richarlison era.

Nottingham Forest has only scored once, beating West Ham 1-0 on a Taiwo Awoniyi goal after losing 2-0 to Newcastle in its Premier League return.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & (young) star players

Amadou Onana‘s cameo was a promising one for Everton and Lampard will be hoping his new addition physical presence and vision will deliver the goods to a team in need of both. Conor Coady could join James Tarkowski in a back two or combine with Mason Holgate or even Michael Keane in a back three, but Forest will hope to find joy against an injury-hit group of center backs still getting to know each other.

Nottingham Forest hasn’t gotten a goal nor assist from Jesse Lingard yet but he’s looked bright. Still, their patience for his production cannot be too long, though Taiwo Awoniyi will need to stay onside in order for Lingard’s best through balls to do work!

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure. QUESTIONABLE: Allan.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Omar Richards. QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates.

