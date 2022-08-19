Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Kortney Hause (knee), Philippe Coutinho (undisclosed), Matty Cash (undisclosed)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Jordan Zemura (COVID-19)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (knee), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (achilles), Armando Broja (undisclosed)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)
Everton injuries
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Andreas Pereira (knock), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (knock), Joe Bryan (hand)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee), Junior Firpo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (adductor), Liam Cooper (achilles)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (knee)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Darwin Nuñez (suspension), Diogo Jota (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Victor Lindelof (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (thigh)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fraser (back spasm), Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Matt Targett (thigh)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Jack Colback (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Romain Perraud (groin)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Cristian Romero (undisclosed), Oliver Skipp (foot)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Craig Dawson (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (ankle)