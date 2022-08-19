Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Aug 19, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)

More Arsenal news

Fantasy Premier League
Fantasy Premier League, Week 3: Who to captain, top transfer targets
Premier League analysis
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 2
USMNT
US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on?

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Kortney Hause (knee), Philippe Coutinho (undisclosed), Matty Cash (undisclosed)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Jordan Zemura (COVID-19)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (knee), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (achilles), Armando Broja (undisclosed)

More Chelsea news

Chelsea transfer news - Premier League
Chelsea transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Premier League analysis
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 2
USMNT
US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on?

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Andreas Pereira (knock), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (knock), Joe Bryan (hand)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee), Junior Firpo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (adductor), Liam Cooper (achilles)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Darwin Nuñez (suspension), Diogo Jota (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)

More Liverpool news

Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Reds battle back for another draw (video)
Champions League scores
UEFA Champions League scores, live! How to watch, updates, latest

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

More Manchester City news

USMNT transfer news - Sergino Dest
USMNT transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window
Newcastle vs Manchester City live
Newcastle vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Victor Lindelof (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (thigh)

More Manchester United news

Manchester United transfer news
Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window
Cristiano Ronaldo
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fraser (back spasm), Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Matt Targett (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Jack Colback (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Romain Perraud (groin)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Cristian Romero (undisclosed), Oliver Skipp (foot)

More Tottenham news

Tottenham transfer news
Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Tottenham vs Wolves live
Tottenham vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, stream link
Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Craig Dawson (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (ankle)