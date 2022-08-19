Tottenham host Wolves on Saturday with these two teams heading in different directions early in the new season.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v WOLVES

Antonio Conte’s Spurs remain unbeaten following their dramatic 96th-minute equalizer at bitter rivals Chelsea last time out, but Conte’s clashes with Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines led to him receiving a red card and he may not be on the bench this weekend.

As for Wolves boss Bruno Lage, he will have been underwhelmed to the start to the season his side have made as they lost at Leeds on the opening day and drew at home against Fulham last weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Wolves in north London this weekend.

Premier League news Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates Bournemouth vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, start time Everton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, start time

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Spurs are looking very good for a top four finish, at least, this season but Antonio Conte’s side were very lucky to come away with a 2-2 draw at Chelsea last time out. That result, despite being outplayed, points to a new-found resilience at Tottenham and Harry Kane popped up with the crucial equalizer late on. If they want to close the gap on title favorites Manchester City and Liverpool this season, they have to brush aside teams like Wolves to stay in the hunt. They did that with minimum fuss against an attack-minded Southampton on the opening day of the season, so let’s see how they cope against a solid, stubborn team who will sit back and defend deep.

Speaking of Wolves, their main issue once again looks like it will be scoring goals. Raul Jimenez is out injured and the likes of Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence and Hwang-Hee chan all missed big chances last weekend against Fulham. They’ve switched to a 4-4-2 system this season and Lage is trying to rejuvenate his squad after a poor finish to the 2021-22 campaign. But let’s not forget, Wolves were pushing for European qualification for most of last season before the wheels came off. Also, Wolves have three of their last four Premier League games away at Tottenham…

In-form players to keep an eye on

Harry Kane got his goal against Chelsea last time out and he will look to be at his playmaking best to get Son and Kulusevski in-behind the Wolves full backs. Hugo Lloris has also been really good in the first few weeks of this season.

For Wolves, well, it’s the same old story as Jose Sa’s penalty save grabbed them a point at home against Fulham last time out. New signing Matheus Nunes will likely come straight into the team and his quality on the ball as a true box-to-box midfielder will excite Wolves’ fans.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Oliver Skipp remains out with a lower leg injury, while Clement Lenglet could be back on the bench after an adductor issue. Center back Cristian Romero is definitely out with a hip issue, which is a big blow. It will be intriguing to see if Richarlison starts up top with Harry Kane to give Spurs a slightly different shape, as it worked pretty well late on against Chelsea. That 4-4-2 formation (which was basically a 4-2-4) may only be used if Spurs are chasing the game, though.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Raul Jimenez and Chiquinho remain out, while Joao Moutinho has a small chance of making this game. New club-record signing Matheus Nunes is set to make his Premier League debut after after arriving from Sporting Lisbon for $50 million. The Portuguese international will add further class to Wolves’ midfield options.

Latest USMNT news Christian Pulisic transfer news updates: Manchester United, Newcastle, others... US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on? World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

Follow @JPW_NBCSports