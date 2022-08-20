Bournemouth vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, start time

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal heads south in its bid to keep up a perfect Premier League start when it tests Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com ).

The Gunners have blanked Crystal Palace and sliced through Leicester City and now meets a Bournemouth side that beat Aston Villa but was clobbered by Man City last week.

And if Mikel Arteta is measuring his club against his former side he’ll note that Man City, albeit at home, had its way with the Cherries and will certainly double down on the message the stylish Gunners have been sending to the PL through two matchdays.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Arsenal.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers found himself much busier last week against Manchester City but perhaps that experience gives the Cherries just a bit more confidence as they face a similar threat in Arsenal. The back 3-5 of Jack Stacey, Adam Smith. Lloyd Kelly, Jeffferson Lerma, and Chris Mepham will be similarily taxed whether it remains the same or is changed a bit.

Arsenal continues to buzz in attack and all eyes will be on Gabriel Jesus after his two-goal, two-assist day, a performance that provided a number of other chances. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continues to look strong as a center back pairing.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Jordan Zemura (COVID-19)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Fabio Vieira (ankle) | OUT: Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)

