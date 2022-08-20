Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: A pair of popular dark-horse picks are set for a fascinating litmus test at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs ASTON VILLA

It’s been a promising, even if challenging, start to the new season for a pair of sides managed by two all-time great Premier League midfielders, with plenty of positive signs pointing toward even better days ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

For Crystal Palace, it’s been nearly as tough of a start as the fixture makers could have thrown at them — vs Arsenal, at Liverpool — and still, the Eagles have a point to show for a pair of impressive performances against a pair of big-six sides. With two of those 12 fixtures already out of the way, Patrick Vieira and his players have proven they can hold their own against the Premier League’s best. Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa is but a brief reprieve, though, with a trip to champions Manchester City on the docket next weekend, followed by Manchester United and Chelsea as the calendar turns to October. But, then comes a run of nine straight games against non-big-six sides. There are still questions over Crystal Palace’s ability to create scoring chances through anyone other than Wilfried Zaha, but the midfield and defense have matured even from Vieira’s first season in charge, despite the departure of Conor Gallagher back to Chelsea.

As for Aston Villa, the fixtures have been far kinder and, and it’s been a mixed bag of results so far. The opening-day defeat to Bournemouth left plenty of people scratching their heads, but what followed was a largely dominant display in a 2-1 victory against Everton with Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia getting on the scoresheet. Star summer signing Diego Carlos will miss a large portion, if not all, of the rest of the season after rupturing his achilles against the Toffees. The 29-year-old was set to serve as the midfield lynchpin for Steven Gerrard’s side, likely forcing Aston Villa back into the transfer market (at least) once more this window.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Kortney Hause (knee), Philippe Coutinho (undisclosed), Matty Cash (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS