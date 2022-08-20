Fulham vs Brentford: Both the Cottagers and the Bees will try to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they meet for the campaign’s first west London derby at Craven Cottage on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE FULHAM vs BRENTFORD

Fulham and Brentford, whose home grounds are separated by a 4.9-mile drive across west London, are set to finally cross paths in the Premier League more than two years after facing off in the EFL Championship promotion playoff final. The Cottagers won promotion that day but were immediately relegated the following season as the Bees eventually secured their Premier League debut, just as Fulham were being relegated again. Brentford managed to stay up in season no. 1, and Saturday’s showdown is the payoff.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Brentford.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Thomas Frank’s side has picked up where they left off at the end of last season, most recently pressing Manchester United furiously and pouncing on the myriad mistakes they caused to the tune of a 4-0 victory over the Red Devils last weekend. Ivan Toney, who perhaps flew under the radar last season (12 goals, 5 assists) after scoring 31 times in the Championship the season prior, has resumed service as a 90-minute nightmare for opposing center backs. The big striker scored and assisted Brentford’s two goals in the opening-day draw with Leicester, followed by a sensational, first-time through ball to Bryan Mbeumo for the fourth goal against Man United.

As for Fulham, the first two weeks have been the best of time for Aleksandar Mitrovic, and also the worst of times. Right out of the gates, the big Serbian striker scored twice as Fulham drew Liverpool in a massive upset. Then, last weekend, Mitrovic had his 81st-minute penalty kick saved by Jose Sa as Fulham settle for a 0-0 draw. Thus far, Fulham have gone as Mitrovic has gone, and will likely continue to do so this season. The defense appears improved from their last stint in the PL, but Brentford will put that to the test with wave after wave of pressure and counter-attacks.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Andreas Pereira (knock), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (knock), Joe Bryan (hand)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)

