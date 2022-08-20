Leeds vs Chelsea: Jesse Marsch’s men will try to extend their unbeaten start to the new season when they host the Blues, who also have four points from two games, at Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs CHELSEA

Chelsea will be without manager Thomas Tuchel on Sunday after he was handed a one-game ban by the Football Association following his post-match run-in with Antonio Conte last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Chelsea.

How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

After losing stars Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha (for a combined $115 million) in the summer, Marsch has begun his second season as Leeds boss in exciting fashion. The good news: four goals scored in two games. The not-quite-as-good news: three goals conceded, against drab attacking sides in Wolves and Southampton. Alas, three goals in two games for Rodrigo is the resounding headline thus far. The 27-times-capped Spanish international endured two difficult seasons to begin his Leeds career (7 and 6 goals) after becoming the club’s record signing in the summer of 2020 (he was eclipsed this summer by USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson), but the 31-year-old has thrived playing just behind Patrick Bamford, who is expected to miss Sunday’s game after picking up a groin injury against Southampton.

As for Chelsea, an opening-day victory over Everton felt unsatisfying due to the lack of conviction in their performance, followed by a largely dominant display against Tottenham last weekend, only to come away with just a point after conceding deep into stoppage time. That’s football, isn’t it? The Blues sit 4th in the Premier League in both expected goals (3.1) and expected goals against (1.6), a good indicator that their unbeaten start is wholly warranted. The latest transfer rumors suggest that Chelsea are working toward a deal to bring former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Premier League after just six months at Barcelona. The 33-year-old was stripped of the captaincy and run out of Arsenal by Mikel Arteta after repeated tardy offenses.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee), Junior Firpo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (adductor), Liam Cooper (achilles)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (knee), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (achilles), Armando Broja (undisclosed)

