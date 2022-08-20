Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Goals are what we come for and goal videos are what you’ll get here.

The Premier League’s busy 10am ET window is delivered very early and very early goals, with Fulham, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace on the board after the kickoff and the Cottagers joining Southampton and Everton in scoring late.

[ WHAT WE LEARNED: Spurs 1-0 Wolves ]

Brentford’s early hiccup allowed Bobby Decordova-Reid to put Fulham ahead while Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have traded goals from Ollie Watkins and Wilfried Zaha, as Leon Bailey and Odsonne Edouard are on the score sheet with assists).

Here are the goals below as they happened, with video as fast as we can deliver it!

Premier League scores, goals from 10am ET kickoffs:

7:30am: Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – Full match replay

Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – Full match replay

Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – Full match replay

Fulham 3-2 Brentford – Full match replay

Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – Full match replay

12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Aleksandar Mitrovic goal (Kevin Mbabu assist)! Fulham 3-2 Brentford, 90′

Mitro’s on fire, your defense is terrfied. A pair of Newcastle cast-offs combine to sink the Bees in a memorable London derby.

Demarai Gray goal (Jordan Pickford assist)! Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest, 88′

A tremendous long pass from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford is well-settled by Demarai Gray, who slots past Dean Henderson in a bit of England keeper on England keeper violence.

Brennan Johnson scores! Everton 0-1 Nottingham Forest, 81′

Last season’s leading scorer Brennan Johnson slots past Jordan Pickford, who’s been good, in strictly the most clinical and professional sense possible.

Che Adams scores (Yoane Wissa assist) ! Leicester 1-2 Southampton, 81′

The magic touch of Ralph Hasenhuttl, as his newly-fit sub bags a brace.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scores (Tyrick Mitchell assist)! Palace 3-1 Aston Villa, 71′

Can’t stop, won’t stop Palace today. Patrick Vieira’s men are flying to a first win of the season.

Ivan Toney scores! Fulham 2-2 Brentford, 71′

He’s really good.

Che Adams scores! Leicester 1-1 Southampton, 68′

Super sub needs less than 10 minutes upon his 60th-minute entry. Armel Bella-Kotchup on the assist.

Forget what we said about Leicester being on pace for a first Premier League win of the young season.

Wilfried Zaha scores (penalty)! Palace 2-1 Aston Villa, 58′

Zaha steps to the spot after a close-range handball goes against Villa.

Emiliano Martinez provides heroics with a save but Zaha slots the penalty for his brace.

Martinez saves Zaha's penalty but Zaha puts the rebound into the net and Palace now have a 2-1 lead! #CPFC 📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #CRYAVL pic.twitter.com/D4t1ccCQ4X — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 20, 2022

James Maddison scores! Leicester 1-0 Southampton, 54′

You can’t say it wasn’t coming, as Leicester’s had control of Saints (though not like previous seasons).

James Maddison whips a free kick inside the near post and the Foxes are on pace for a first Premier League win of the young season.

Christian Norgaard scores (Mathias Jensen assist)! Fulham 2-1 Brentford, 44′

A sensational volley and it’s out of nothing for the out-of-step Bees.

Joao Palhinha scores (Andreas Pereira assist)! Fulham 2-0 Brentford, 20′

The Cottagers are all over Brentford.

Moments after Aleksandar Mitrovic has Fulham ahead 2-0 but is ruled offside, it’s one of the new boys delivering a second goal.

Put Joao Palhinha’s name on the board.

Wilfried Zaha scores (Odsonne Edouard assist)! Palace 1-1 Aston Villa, 7′

“French Eddy” sets up Ivorian international Wilf Zaha and the Eagles are back level!

Ollie Watkins scores (Leon Bailey assist)! Palace 0-1 Aston Villa, 5′

That man is hot! Ollie Watkins has another goal as Leon Bailey’s start pays off for Steven Gerrard’s Villans.

Bobby Decordova-Reid scores! Fulham 1-0 Brentford, 1′

Just awful from the visiting Bees, who’ve essentially handed an opener to the Cottagers’ Reid.

Follow @NicholasMendola