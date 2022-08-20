Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham vs Brighton: The Hammers will be in search of their first points of the season when they host the unbeaten Seagulls at London Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs BRIGHTON

The defeat to defending champions Manchester City on the opening day was understandable, if not expected, but losing to newly promoted Nottingham Forest last weekend will have been cause for concern to David Moyes. Brighton, meanwhile, have beaten Manchester United and drawn Newcastle United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch West Ham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

With 3.6 expected goals against from their first two games, only Forest rank worse defensively in the Premier League after two games, which is very un-Moyes-like of West Ham. On the flip side, no other side in the PL is yet to score a goal this season. Summer signings Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet are yet to make a start between them, though, meaning better times are likely not far away in east London.

Brighton, on the other hand, have only managed to win at Old Trafford and draw the Magpies down on the south coast. Graham Potter’s side has picked up where they left off last season, frustrating the “bigger” sides with their disciplined defensive approach and dominating most others through prolonger periods of possession and a constantly fluid attack. Pascal Gross has scored both of the Seagulls’ goals from central midfield, while Danny Welbeck appears in the midst of a career renaissance at the age of 31.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Craig Dawson (thigh)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

