USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson was one of Leeds United’s heroes from a memorable 3-0 defeat of Chelsea on Sunday, and the confident young player joined the NBC crew from the tunnel at Elland Road after the game.

Aaronson pressed Edouard Mendy into a huge error, the American tapping the ball into a gaping goal to start the scoring in a game that was all Leeds and led by a ferocious press.

“That’s the drive of this team,” Aaronson told Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe after the game on the USA Network. “The message was we’re going to press them, we’re not going to back down.”

Aaronson was asked on Sky Sports about some remarkable stats regarding Leeds’ outlandish advantage in ground covered during the game, and said, “It just shows you who wants it more.”

Asked a similar question on our broadcast, Aaronson said Leeds is showing its growth both in hunger and individual responsibility.

“Who wants it more,” Aaronson reiterated. “Taking this final step is what I learned from Jesse when I came to Salzburg. I wasn’t chasing down the ball with Union. I learned it and now the whole squad is doing it.”

Aaronson interview: Leeds ‘a dream’ that’s ‘only going to get better’

Aaronson called the move to Leeds “a dream” and says the USMNT man says he’s happy to be carrying the banner for Americans abroad.

“It’s a dream come true,” Aaronson said. “I couldn’t ask to be at a better club with better fans and I’m a lucky guy… and I’m ready for more.”

“It shows people on the road that Americans can play football, too. It’s a great start and it’s only going to get better.”

