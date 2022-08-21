Jesse Marsch loves that Leeds ‘didn’t need luck’ to beat Chelsea

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch knows his team just spun a beauty in their 3-0 Sunday win over Chelsea at Elland Road on Sunday.

[ MORE: Brenden Aaronson post-match reaction ]

“That’s what is so pleasing,” Marsch. We were clear on the pitch. We were aggressive. We looked confident in all phases in the game. This game isn’t all about deserving points or not, but today was a really good performance, our best yet, and we deserved it.”

Marsch was focused and candid after the win as he joined Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe after the game on the USA Network.

Leeds now boasts a 3-0, controlling home win over Chelsea. Pretty good, Jesse?

[ MORE: What we learned from Leeds 3-0 Chelsea ]

“Last year we didn’t get anything off the top six,” Marsch said.

“The good thing about today is that we didn’t need luck. We looked confident. We played aggressive but we also played with discipline. We can use this and we can use this to continue to push to get better.”

What else did Marsch say on USA Network after the game? A lot! Read on

Q: Why didn’t Leeds sit back, even after going up 2-0?

Marsch: “No way man, that’s not the way we’re ever going to play. We obviously know that we have to calculate the way you want to play against… the opponents in this league can unbalance you so quick. It was nice to see in all phases that we were clear, when we needed to adjust we did. We even played a little bit of a hybrid against them and the guys were clear and able to execute. We really like our team. The energy on the inside of the group has been really positive. The guys are so hardworking. We never get out run. They never get outworked. Now the question is can we never be outfought? If we can, then we can build something special.”

Q: More pressure given this season has more Jesse Marsch players?

“This has nothing to do with pressure. If you’ve been in this business long enough, it’s about just going to work each day and trying to maximize the potential of each individual and the group and trying to create clarify, tactically, of what we want to look like. These guys have welcomed me with open arms. We’ve created together something we believe in and we believe has a big future and it’s about validating it along the way with some of these tests but keep pushing and believing in what we’re doing. We have to be hungry, too. Just because we’ve had a little bit of success it’s really important that we keep big hunger.”

Follow @NicholasMendola