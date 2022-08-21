Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Aug 21, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season is off and running.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League Week 3
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 3
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Projected starting lineups
Newcastle vs Manchester City
Newcastle vs Manchester City: Thrilling six-goal split

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

What day does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

August 6, 2022 is the opening Saturday of the 2022-23 season. The Premier League is starting earlier than usual due to the break in November/December for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions for the upcoming Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kicks off listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston VillaWATCH FULL REPLAY
Everton 1-1 Nottingham ForestWATCH FULL REPLAY
Fulham 3-2 BrentfordWATCH FULL REPLAY
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
West Ham 0-2 BrightonWATCH FULL REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Monday 22 August

3pm: Man Utd v Liverpool – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

7:30am: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
10am: AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
12:30pm: Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

9am: Leicester 2-2 Brentford –WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
11:30am: West Ham 0-2 Man City – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Arsenal 4-2 LeicesterWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 NewcastleWATCH FULL REPLAY
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 LeedsWATCH FULL REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 FulhamWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston VillaWATCH FULL REPLAY
Everton 1-1 Nottingham ForestWATCH FULL REPLAY
Fulham 3-2 BrentfordWATCH FULL REPLAY
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 21 August

9am: Leeds v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9am: West Ham v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
11:30am: Newcastle v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 22 August

3pm: Man Utd v Liverpool – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

7:30am: Southampton v Man Utd
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Chelsea v Leicester
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Crystal Palace
12:30pm: Arsenal v Fulham

Sunday 28 August

9am: Aston Villa v West Ham
9am: Wolves v Newcastle
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

2:30pm: Crystal Palace v Brentford
2:30pm: Fulham v Brighton
2:45pm: Southampton v Chelsea
3pm: Leeds v Everton

Wednesday 31 August

2:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
2:30pm: Arsenal v Aston Villa
2:30pm: Man City v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: West Ham v Spurs
3pm: Liverpool v Newcastle

Thursday 1 September

3pm: Leicester v Man Utd

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

7:30am: Everton v Liverpool
Brentford v Leeds
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Fulham
Wolves v Southampton
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Man City

Sunday 4 September

9am: Brighton v Leicester
9am: Chelsea v West Ham
11:30am: Man Utd v Arsenal

Matchweek 7

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolves
Southampton v Brentford
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton
9am: West Ham v Newcastle
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

3pm: Aston Villa v Southampton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

7:30am: Wolves v Man City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Everton v West Ham
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Spurs v Leicester

Sunday 18 September

9am: Brentford v Arsenal
9am: Man Utd v Leeds
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

7:30am: Arsenal v Spurs
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Liverpool v Brighton
Southampton v Everton
12:30pm: West Ham v Wolves

Sunday 2 October

TBC: Leeds v Aston Villa
TBC: Man City v Man Utd

Monday 3 October

3pm: Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Chelsea v Wolves
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
West Ham v Fulham
12:30pm: Brighton v Spurs

Sunday October 9

9am: Crystal Palace v Leeds
11:30am: Arsenal v Liverpool
2pm: Everton v Man Utd

Monday October 10

3pm: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

3pm: Brentford v Brighton

Saturday 15 October

7:30am: Leicester v Crystal Palace
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Spurs v Everton

Sunday 16 October

9am: Aston Villa v Chelsea
9am: Leeds v Arsenal
9am: Man Utd v Newcastle
11:30am: Liverpool v Man City

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton v Nottingham Forest
2:30pm: Crystal Palace v Wolves
3:15pm: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Wednesday 19 October

2:30pm: Liverpool v West Ham
2:30pm: Newcastle v Everton
3:15pm: Man Utd v Spurs

Thursday 20 October

2:30pm: Brentford v Chelsea
2:30pm: Fulham v Aston Villa
2:30pm: Leicester v Leeds
3:15pm: Arsenal v Man City

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

7:30am: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
12:30pm: Spurs v Newcastle

Sunday 23 October

9am: Aston Villa v Brentford
9am: Leeds v Fulham
9am: Man City v Brighton
9am: Southampton v Arsenal
9am: Wolves v Leicester
11:30am: Chelsea v Man Utd

Monday 24 October

3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton

Sunday October 30

9am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
9am: Liverpool v Leeds
11:30am: Man Utd v West Ham

Saturday 5 November

Aston Villa v Man Utd
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Newcastle
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 12 November

AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Brighton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Man Utd
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Brentford
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
Wolves v Arsenal

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

 