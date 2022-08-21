Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brenden Aaronson will know that the Premier League’s official scorers can’t take this one off him.

The USMNT forward has his first Premier League goal and it’s the first of two from Leeds against Chelsea at Elland Road on Sunday.

Aaronson’s forced an own goal on Opening Day but claimed he got a piece of it, but there’s zero question he got the last touch in the 33rd minute versus Chelsea.

Aaronson pressed Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who tried a fancy turn but instead bobbled the ball of this plant leg. Aaronson seized the ball a yard off the line and dribbled it into the goal for 1-0.

Aaronson was one of two Leeds men presiding over the ball when Leeds made it 2-0, but it was Jack Harrison spinning an out-swinging free kick to the head of Rodrigo for the goal.

Leeds have been all over Chelsea apart from a pretty Raheem Sterling goal that was just offside.

Can Chelsea rebound away from home or will Leeds keep up a fine start to the PL season?

Rodrigo scores his league leading 4th Premier League goal and Leeds have doubled their lead over Chelsea! Elland Road is ROCKING. #LUFC 📺: @USA_Network & @TelemundoSports #MyPLMorning | #LEECHE pic.twitter.com/BU3jr1YvEy — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 21, 2022

