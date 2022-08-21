Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard both scored as Brighton and Hove Albion continued its brilliant start to the season by piling misery on pointless West Ham United in a 2-0 win at London’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Mac Allister converted an early Danny Welbeck-won penalty and Trossard finished off a Pascal Gross feed to give the Seagulls a second win to go with a draw through three matches.

West Ham, on the other hand, falls to 0-3 as their left side struggled to defend and the finishing boots went missing at the front end.

What we learned from West Ham vs Brighton

West Ham needs to turn to Scamacca (and maybe Cornet): Yes, Michail Antonio is a living club legend and an incredible story of player evolution, but West Ham spent big to bring Gianluca Scamacca to town and there’s no reason to wait to feed the beast. David Moyes needs to respect the men who helped get West Ham to this stage of its development and Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet both started at midweek against Viborg, so this isn’t really on Moyes (The Irons won 3-1).

Brighton owns the middle: More like Yves Bi-who?-ma, right? Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have kept the Seagulls midfield cruising despite the sale of Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. The duo is keeping Enock Mwepu and Steven Alzate on the sidelines and there’s no arguing against it. Brighton remains a star center forward away from true European contention (and they may be able to do it anyway). To be fair to Danny Welbeck, he’s not been bad.

Lewis Dunk a not-so-sleeping giant: If Brighton and Hove Albion was the early 2000s TV show “Lost,” then Lewis Dunk is the club’s constant. Whether the center back was paired with Shane Duffy, Dan Burn, Ben White, or — now — Adam Webster and Joel Veltman in a back three, Dunk has brought a steadiness to the Seagulls that allows CBs and keepers to thrive… and perhaps he deserves some credit for the next item.

Tactical focus

The Irons might’ve been tired from midweek but possession was still 50-50 and they out-attempted Brighton 13-11. The difference wasn’t about tactics as much as it was personnel, with new West Ham signing Thilo Kehrer giving away a penalty and Brighton standing firm at the back. Lukasz Fabianski failed to make a save because he was only asked to stop two shots: a penalty and Brighton’s second goal.

All that said, West Ham finishes the day knowing Tomas Soucek nearly had it level in the second half. Robert Sanchez was good between the sticks for Brighton.

Stars of the show

Joel Veltman

Alexis Mac Allister

Robert Sanchez

Jarrod Bowen

What’s next?

Brighton will get a home litmus test from fellow high-flier Leeds United at 10am ET Saturday, while West Ham is off to Aston Villa for a 9am ET Sunday kick.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Craig Dawson (thigh)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

