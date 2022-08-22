Jadon Sancho, Manchester United slice up Liverpool for team goal (video)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Manchester United vs Liverpool rivalry has brought Jadon Sancho and the hosts to life, as the moribund Red Devils have sprung out of the gates at Old Trafford.

Sancho scored his first Premier League goal since March and it could hardly have come at a better time for United and boss Erik ten Hag, the former under pressure from supporters and the latter wondering what he’s gotten himself into after consecutive losses to Brighton and Brentford.

This opening goal was too easy for United once Tyrell Malacia got out of traffic to lay the ball back to Lisandro Martinez.

The ex-Ajax man then spotted Anthony Elanga, who worked a 1-2 with Christian Eriksen before cutting the ball into the heart of the 18.

That’s where Sancho had all day thanks to a swift chop, slotting inside the near post.

How open was the 18 and the gaping goal? Comically, you can see Bruno Fernandes pointing to the wide-open frame.

