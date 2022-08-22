Manchester United vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, videos, analysis

Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the biggest games in the world and even though it is early in the season, there is so much pressure on both of these teams.

What an occasion this should be at Old Trafford.

After losing their opening two games of the Premier League season, and under new boss Erik ten Hag, there is serious discontent building among the Manchester United fans. Protests are expected around Manchester on Monday against the ownership of the club and United have never lost their first three games of a Premier League season. Erik ten Hag is adamant he will turn things around but what an almighty job he has.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are hardly flying as they drew at Fulham and at home against Crystal Palace to open up their season. The Reds won 5-0 at United last season and would love to plunge their bitter rivals further into turmoil with another resounding victory. Klopp is trying his best to talk up United’s players but he knows his team are expected to win big.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this mammoth Manchester United vs Liverpool clash.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Analysis: Joe Prince-Wright on-site at Old Trafford for minute-by-minute coverage

Manchester United vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Old Trafford

Hello and welcome to a muggy Manchester evening for what should be an enthralling clash between these bitter rivals. The two most successful teams in English soccer history are struggling to start this season with United hoping to not lose the first three games of a season for the first-ever time in the PL era, while Liverpool have drawn both of their opening games.

Thrown into the mix that Erik ten Hag is struggling to win over United’s fans (and perhaps his players) just a few months into his tenure, plus Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool hit by injuries but always eager to flex their title credentials, and this should be a beauty. Let’s take a look at the sights around Old Trafford as kick off approaches…

Key storylines

United are still reeling from their shocking 4-0 defeat at Brentford, as Erik ten Hag’s side were 4-0 down after 35 minutes and caused so many of their own problems with huge mistakes and naive play in defense. Off the back of losing at home to Brighton, there is serious discontent growing among the fanbase, while Cristiano Ronaldo continues to stir the pot as he said he will make an announcement in two weeks regarding speculation about his future at the club. Even though United have agreed to sign Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid (a huge upgrade on their current options) there is still a dark cloud hanging over Old Trafford. Only a shock win against Liverpool would lift it and that would only be momentarily as Erik ten Hag has to usher in a new style of player with a group of players seriously lacking in confidence.

As for Liverpool, they have hardly had a good start to the new season. Klopp’s side have looked vulnerable defensively and Darwin Nunez was sent off for headbutting Joachim Andersen as he flipped at Anfield against Crystal Palace. Injuries have been mounting up too as Klopp has few options in defense and midfield early in the season. That said, Liverpool still look very dangerous in attack and the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz will be licking their chops at the prospect of facing this beleaguered Manchester United defense. Liverpool have never won three-straight league games away at Manchester United, while Salah has scored eight goals in his last four games against United in all competitions.

In-form players to keep an eye on

For United, there are no players in form. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have tried their best to get United going in attack but have spent most of the first two games of the season defending. Christian Eriksen really struggled in a deeper midfield role at Brentford but perhaps the arrival of Casemiro (he won’t be available for this game) will give United extra defensive solidity and Eriksen will thrive alongside him. At the back, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez both continue to struggle, while David de Gea had a nightmare at Brentford last time out.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah have both looked sharp early in the season but Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have looked a little shaky amid some defensive struggles. Nat Phillips was badly caught out against Crystal Palace and it is likely Joe Gomez will come in at center back.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Victor Lindelof and Facuno Pellistri are both out, while Anthony Martial is back in training and could play some part. Martial being back is a big boost for United as he was flying in preseason in a fluid front three. It will be intriguing to see if Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay all start after coming on at half time at Brentford.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Liverpool have a lengthy injury list as Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay are all out. Klopp is likely to start Firmino, Diaz and Salah in attack, as the former has just returned from a muscle injury. In midfield he will likely go with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner.

