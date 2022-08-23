Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League is back for the 2022-23 season, as teams battle to qualify for the group stages via the playoffs.

Plenty of huge teams are going at it to qualify for the Champions League this season, with PSV Eindhoven, Glasgow Rangers and Benfica all battling in the playoff round as they are so close to the group stage.

With the playoff round (split into Champions Path and the League Path) deciding the final six teams who will reach the group stage for the Champions League, this is going to be intense.

There are always plenty of upsets at this stage of the competition as the dream to the reach the Champions League group stage is within touching distance.

Below is the schedule for the second and third qualifying rounds in full, as we will update the scores as they happen.

UEFA Champions League scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Qualifying rounds in July-August

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Playoff round second leg (August 23/24)

Champions Path

Tuesday, August 23

Viktoria Plzen vs Qarabag – 3pm ET (0-0)

Red Star Belgrade vs Maccabi Haifa – 3pm ET (2-3)

Wednesday, August 24

Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen – 3pm ET (1-2)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt – 3pm ET (0-1)

League Path

Tuesday, August 23

Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev – 3pm ET (2-0)

Wednesday, August 24

PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers – 3pm ET (2-2)

Group stage draw on August 25 at 12pm ET

How the Champions League draw works (from UEFA)

There will be two draws: one for the eight teams in the Champions path (including two entering at this stage), the other for the four clubs in the League path.

The teams in each draw will be divided equally between seeded and unseeded sides in accordance with the club coefficient rankings. The higher coefficient of the two clubs involved in an undecided pairing will be used for the purposes of the draw.

The balls containing the names of the seeded teams will be placed in one bowl and the balls containing the unseeded sides will be put into another bowl. One ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. The first team drawn will play at home in the first leg.

Sides from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

