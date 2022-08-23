The League Cup is in full flow as 13 Premier League teams enter at the second round stage.
11 of the 13 Premier League teams face lower-league opponents away from home, so there could be a few upsets as they rotate their squads early in the season.
Leicester City are badly out of form and head to fourth-tier Stockport County, while Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Brentford also face League Two teams as they travel to Crawley Town, Grimsby Town and Colchester United respectively.
Below is the League Cup schedule in full, how to follow the action live, plus where and how to watch the midweek action.
Dates: Second round (August 23-24)
Time: Kick offs 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated
How to watch: ESPN+
Second round
Tuesday, August 23
Walsall vs Charlton Athletic – 2pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Rochdale – 2:30pm
Shrewsbury Town vs Burnley – 2:30pm
Barrow vs Lincoln City
Bolton vs Aston Villa
Bradford City vs Blackburn Rovers
Cambridge United vs Southampton
Colchester United vs Brentford
Crawley Town vs Fulham
Derby County vs West Brom
Fleetwood Town vs Everton
Gillingham vs Exeter City
Grimsby Town vs Nottingham Forest
Newport County vs Portsmouth
Norwich City vs Bournemouth
Oxford United vs Crystal Palace
Rotherham United vs Morecambe
Stevenage vs Peterborough United
Stockport County vs Leicester City
Watford vs MK Dons
Wolves vs Preston
Wednesday, August 24
Forest Green Rovers vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Wycombe Wanderers vs Bristol City
Leeds United vs Barnsley
Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United