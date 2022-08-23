Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The League Cup is in full flow as 13 Premier League teams enter at the second round stage.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores, updates ]

11 of the 13 Premier League teams face lower-league opponents away from home, so there could be a few upsets as they rotate their squads early in the season.

Leicester City are badly out of form and head to fourth-tier Stockport County, while Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Brentford also face League Two teams as they travel to Crawley Town, Grimsby Town and Colchester United respectively.

Below is the League Cup schedule in full, how to follow the action live, plus where and how to watch the midweek action.

League Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Second round (August 23-24)

Time: Kick offs 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN+

Second round

Tuesday, August 23

Walsall vs Charlton Athletic – 2pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rochdale – 2:30pm

Shrewsbury Town vs Burnley – 2:30pm

Barrow vs Lincoln City

Bolton vs Aston Villa

Bradford City vs Blackburn Rovers

Cambridge United vs Southampton

Colchester United vs Brentford

Crawley Town vs Fulham

Derby County vs West Brom

Fleetwood Town vs Everton

Gillingham vs Exeter City

Grimsby Town vs Nottingham Forest

Newport County vs Portsmouth

Norwich City vs Bournemouth

Oxford United vs Crystal Palace

Rotherham United vs Morecambe

Stevenage vs Peterborough United

Stockport County vs Leicester City

Watford vs MK Dons

Wolves vs Preston

Wednesday, August 24

Forest Green Rovers vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bristol City

Leeds United vs Barnsley

Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United

Follow @JPW_NBCSports