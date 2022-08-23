Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest Premier League player Power Rankings of the 2022-23 season have arrived, as we focus on who starred in Matchweek 3.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Manchester City and Arsenal continue to dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of the megastars came flying out of the traps. While plenty of key men from Leeds and Newcastle are becoming regulars.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone with so many amazing goals, wins and upsets. It feels like a few of these new signings are here to stay for the season in our top 20.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

I’m sure you all agree wholeheartedly with our latest Premier League player Power Rankings…

Premier League player Power Rankings 2022-23 season – Week 3

1. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Even

2. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – Even

3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Up 13

4. Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) – Even

5. Rodrigo (Leeds United) – Up 4

6. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Down 3

7. Bruno Guimares (Newcastle) – Up 1

8. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – Down 1

9. Erling Haaland (Man City) – Down 4

10. Rodri (Man City) – Down 4

11. William Saliba (Arsenal) – Even

12. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – New entry

13. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) – New entry

14. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – Down 2

15. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry

16. Nick Pope (Newcastle) – Up 2

17. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds) – New entry

18. Moises Caicedo (Brighton) – Down 4

19. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – New entry

20. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry

