After a summer of transfer moves to the Premier League, the USMNT now have a host of young players across the top-flight of English soccer.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

With that in mind — and the small matter of the 2022 World Cup on the horizon — we thought it would be a very good idea to keep a close eye on what these USMNT players are up to week in, week out in the Premier League.

With Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams starring for Leeds, goalkeeper Matt Turner yet to make his Premier League debut after joining Arsenal, Christian Pulisic battling for minutes at Chelsea, Chris Richards coming off the bench for Crystal Palace and Fulham duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson guaranteed starters as the Cottagers are back in the PL, there are seven USMNT players in the PL this season.

Add in American coach Jesse Marsch guiding his team to a fine start to the season, and there is a lot of positivity around American players and coaches in the Premier League.

Below we focus on how the USMNT stars got on in the Premier League during Week 3 of the season.

US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on? – Matchweek 3

Brenden Aaronson

Played 83 minutes and scored the opening goal in Leeds’ 3-0 win against Chelsea

Pressed Edouard Mendy into a horrible mistake and then tapped home into an empty net

His energy and high-pressing helped Leeds dictate the tempo of the game

Got a standing ovation and chants of ‘USA, USA!’ when he was subbed off late on

Spoke to Rebecca Lowe live after the game: “Goes to show people around the world Americans can play football too.”

Tyler Adams

Played 90 minutes of Leeds’ 3-0 win against Chelsea and was Leeds’ Man of the Match

Broke up play masterfully in holding midfield role and frustrated Mount and Havertz

His reading of the game was exceptional and was able to push higher to win ball back

Aaronson received praise for his goal and surging runs but Adams locked down midfield

🔥 With 45% of the vote, you've chosen Tyler as your @Boost_Drinks POTM against Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/yCq8cGCQsI — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 22, 2022

Christian Pulisic

Played 26 minutes for Chelsea at Leeds

Tried to get on the ball but only had a few touches in dangerous areas around the box

Spent most of his time on the pitch tracking back after Koulibaly was sent off

Stood on the pitch and spoke with Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson after the game

Reports persist about his future at Chelsea, as it looks like a move to Man United man not happen

Tim Ream

Played 90 minutes and captained Fulham as they beat Brentford 3-2

Fulham remain unbeaten after three games and Ream is holding things together well

The Cottagers often leave their defense exposed in home games as they go for the win

Ream was up against it as Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo were a constant threat

Chris Richards

Came on as a substitute in the 91st minute of Crystal Palace’s 3-1 home win against Aston Villa

Helped Palace see out the win with minimum fuss

Antonee Robinson

Played 90 minutes for Fulham as they beat Brentford 3-2

Solid and steady start to the season continues

Offered an attacking presence from left back but pinned back as Brentford surged back to 2-0 after being 2-0 down

His improvement signifies how Fulham look more assured now they’re back in the PL. Jedi belongs in the top-flight

Matt Turner

Unused substitute as Arsenal won 3-0 at Bournemouth

Seen celebrating with his teammates at the final whistle after a dominant win

Should soon make his competitive Arsenal debut in League Cup and Europa League

Follow @JPW_NBCSports