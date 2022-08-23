After a summer of transfer moves to the Premier League, the USMNT now have a host of young players across the top-flight of English soccer.
With that in mind — and the small matter of the 2022 World Cup on the horizon — we thought it would be a very good idea to keep a close eye on what these USMNT players are up to week in, week out in the Premier League.
With Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams starring for Leeds, goalkeeper Matt Turner yet to make his Premier League debut after joining Arsenal, Christian Pulisic battling for minutes at Chelsea, Chris Richards coming off the bench for Crystal Palace and Fulham duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson guaranteed starters as the Cottagers are back in the PL, there are seven USMNT players in the PL this season.
Add in American coach Jesse Marsch guiding his team to a fine start to the season, and there is a lot of positivity around American players and coaches in the Premier League.
Below we focus on how the USMNT stars got on in the Premier League during Week 3 of the season.
US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on? – Matchweek 3
Brenden Aaronson
Played 83 minutes and scored the opening goal in Leeds’ 3-0 win against Chelsea
Pressed Edouard Mendy into a horrible mistake and then tapped home into an empty net
His energy and high-pressing helped Leeds dictate the tempo of the game
Got a standing ovation and chants of ‘USA, USA!’ when he was subbed off late on
Spoke to Rebecca Lowe live after the game: “Goes to show people around the world Americans can play football too.”
Tyler Adams
Played 90 minutes of Leeds’ 3-0 win against Chelsea and was Leeds’ Man of the Match
Broke up play masterfully in holding midfield role and frustrated Mount and Havertz
His reading of the game was exceptional and was able to push higher to win ball back
Aaronson received praise for his goal and surging runs but Adams locked down midfield
🔥 With 45% of the vote, you've chosen Tyler as your @Boost_Drinks POTM against Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/yCq8cGCQsI
— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 22, 2022
Christian Pulisic
Played 26 minutes for Chelsea at Leeds
Tried to get on the ball but only had a few touches in dangerous areas around the box
Spent most of his time on the pitch tracking back after Koulibaly was sent off
Stood on the pitch and spoke with Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson after the game
Reports persist about his future at Chelsea, as it looks like a move to Man United man not happen
Tim Ream
Played 90 minutes and captained Fulham as they beat Brentford 3-2
Fulham remain unbeaten after three games and Ream is holding things together well
The Cottagers often leave their defense exposed in home games as they go for the win
Ream was up against it as Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo were a constant threat
Chris Richards
Came on as a substitute in the 91st minute of Crystal Palace’s 3-1 home win against Aston Villa
Helped Palace see out the win with minimum fuss
Antonee Robinson
Played 90 minutes for Fulham as they beat Brentford 3-2
Solid and steady start to the season continues
Offered an attacking presence from left back but pinned back as Brentford surged back to 2-0 after being 2-0 down
His improvement signifies how Fulham look more assured now they’re back in the PL. Jedi belongs in the top-flight
Matt Turner
Unused substitute as Arsenal won 3-0 at Bournemouth
Seen celebrating with his teammates at the final whistle after a dominant win
Should soon make his competitive Arsenal debut in League Cup and Europa League