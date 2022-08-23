Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is back for another season of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

This week is a bit of a special episode, with Joe hosting the (live) show from Old Trafford following Manchester United’s surprising 2-1 victory over rivals Liverpool. The crew took questions from our friends, the viewers, as we discussed the Red Devils’ awakening, Liverpool’s winless start through three games and Virgil van Dijk’s decline, as well as Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams’ instant impacts at Leeds United, and finally, a lookahead to matchweek 4 in the Premier League.

With JPW based in England — heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds — plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in regularly to share ours views once again this season. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the Premier League and the USMNT…

Erik ten Hag’s gambles pay off in Manchester United win v. Liverpool

Is Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk on the decline?

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United continue boosting USMNT in Premier League

Matchweek 4 preview: Liverpool in need of a victory vs. Bournemouth

