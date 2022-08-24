Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The list of sides qualified for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is set at 32 following the conclusion of the playoffs of Wednesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years. Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi were victorious in their respective ties.

Below is the schedule for the second and third qualifying rounds in full, as we will update the scores as they happen.

UEFA Champions League scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Qualifying rounds in July-August

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Playoff round second leg (August 23/24)

Champions Path

Tuesday, August 23

Viktoria Plzen 2-1 (2-1 agg.) Qarabag

Red Star Belgrade 2-2 (4-5 agg.) Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday, August 24

Trabzonspor 0-0 (1-2 agg.) Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 AET (4-2 agg.) Bodo/Glimt

League Path

Tuesday, August 23

Benfica 3-0 (5-0 agg.) Dynamo Kiev

Wednesday, August 24

PSV Eindhoven 0-1 (2-3 agg.) Rangers

Group stage draw on August 25 at 12pm ET

How the Champions League draw works (from UEFA)

There will be two draws: one for the eight teams in the Champions path (including two entering at this stage), the other for the four clubs in the League path.

The teams in each draw will be divided equally between seeded and unseeded sides in accordance with the club coefficient rankings. The higher coefficient of the two clubs involved in an undecided pairing will be used for the purposes of the draw.

The teams in each draw will be divided equally between seeded and unseeded sides in accordance with the club coefficient rankings.

The balls containing the names of the seeded teams will be placed in one bowl and the balls containing the unseeded sides will be put into another bowl. One ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. The first team drawn will play at home in the first leg.

Sides from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports