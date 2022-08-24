Chelsea vs Leicester: The Blues will try to leave last weekend’s loss to Leeds in the rearview mirror when they host the winless Foxes at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (watch live, 10 ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs LEICESTER

Coming on the heels of dominating and controlling Tottenham in a 2-2 draw the weekend before, it came as a complete shock to see Chelsea outworked to such a degree by Jesse Marsch’s side. On the other side, last weekend looked like it might just bring the season’s first win for Brendan Rodgers and Co., but a late Che Adams brace saw the score go from 1-0 to 2-1 and, just like that, the pressure is on.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Leicester.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

The defeat to Leeds was compounded by Kalidou Koulibaly picking up his second yellow card with six minutes left to play in a 3-0 game. He’ll be suspended for Saturday’s game, leaving Thomas Tuchel, who was already short on center backs due to summer departures, even more shorthanded. Reece James played on the right of a back-three in each of the last two games, as Chelsea conceded five goals. There are similar problems up top, following the departures of Romelu Lukaku (loan – Inter Milan) and Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) back to former clubs, which is likely to see the Blues run very hot at times this season, and incredibly cold at others.

As for Leicester, last season offered plenty of reasons to be hopeful, but the summer transfer window has been a disaster, with star center back Wesley Fofana asking to be left out of the team as he tries to force through a move to Chelsea, and with only backup goalkeeper Alex Smithies signed from Cardiff City thus far. They haven’t defended well (4.6 expected goals against, 5th-highest in the Premier League) and they’ve been even worse at creating scoring chances themselves (1.4 xG, 2nd-lowest). These are treacherous times for Leicester, whose season could go the wrong way very quickly with a difficult run of fixtures on the horizon (at Chelsea, vs Man United, at Brighton, vs Aston Villa, at Tottenham) between now and the end of September.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Kalidou Koulibaly (suspension), Mateo Kovacic (knee), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Armando Broja (undisclosed)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wesley Fofana (personal leave), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

