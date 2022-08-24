Fantasy Premier League, Week 4: Who to captain, top transfer targets

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 3 of the Premier League season saw a load of good teams fall short of expectations, and Fantasy Premier League team builders could reap rewards if they avoid teams starting skids and find those on the rise.

Will Chelsea bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Leeds? Is Man City going to roar back from a 3-3 draw at Newcastle? And is Liverpool just about done with this new “not winning all season” surprise?

Now we’ll take a look at Week 4 of the Fantasy Premier League season, with some obvious captain candidates and a few sneaky values if you’re looking to use your transfer adds in the wisest manner possible.

Fantasy Premier League, Week 4 captain choices

Ivan Toney, Brentford vs Everton, £7.2

Coming off a loss and playing Everton could be a recipe for a load of goals.Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool vs Bournemouth, £13.0

His price has dropped 0.5, showing how overvalued he was given so many changes at Liverpool, but if you have him now is the time to captain him.

Raheem Sterling, Chelsea vs Leicester City, £9.9

I’d expect a big Chelsea response to the loss at Leeds. The question is who will start in attack. Those who think Mason Mount is a certainty to start (at 7.9) might prefer that.

Fantasy Premier League, Week 4 transfer adds

Leon Bailey, Aston Villa vs West Ham, £4.9

For the price, and coming off a goal, he’s worth a shot against xG-hemorrhaging

William Saliba, Arsenal vs Fulham, £4.6

4.6 is a really good price for a starting CB at Arsenal this year. It’s sure to move a bit more north.

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal vs Fulham, £6.4

Price went up one, but I’m leaving him here through this stretch of schedule.

Ivan Toney, Brentford vs Everton, £7.2

His risk/reward here and you may want it to be a short-term play but Everton is oozing chances.

Kieran Trippier, Newcastle at West Ham, £5.1

He looks as good as he ever did at Tottenham… and might be getting a big CF target in Alexander Isak.

Neco Williams, Nottingham Forest at Spurs, £4.1

This isn’t to play him, but to lay claim to a low-price player who may serve you in late weeks while freeing up funds for higher-priced stars/

Premier League Week 4 fixtures, odds Southampton (+300) vs Man United(-131) | Draw (+300) Brighton (-115) vs Leeds (+300) | Draw (+260) Liverpool (-1000) vs Bournemouth (+2200) | Draw (+850) Brentford (+100) vs Everton (+270) | Draw (+240) Man City (-600) vs Crystal Palace (+1300) | Draw (+650) Chelsea (-270) vs Leicester City (+700) | Draw (+375) Arsenal (-351) vs Fulham (+850) | Draw (+450) Aston Villa (+125) vs West Ham United (+210) | Draw (+240) Wolves (+170) vs Newcastle (+170) | Draw (+210) Nottingham Forest (+600) vs Tottenham Hotspur (-226) | Draw (+350)

