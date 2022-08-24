League Cup, live! Second round results, third round draw, fixtures

13 Premier League clubs entered the 2022-23 League Cup at the second stage round, and all but one of them are through to the third round.
In the third round, they’ll find the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United, all of whom are competing in various European competitions this season and therefore join in the third round.
Unquestionably, Manchester City vs Chelsea will highlight the third round of fixtures with a pair of big-six sides facing off at the Etihad Stadium. Other all-Premier League ties include Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs Brighton, Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Wolves vs Leeds, Newcastle vs Crystal Palace and Bournemouth vs Everton.
Only Fulham, who were beaten 2-0 by League Two (fourth division) side Crawley Town on Tuesday, will be missing of the Premier League’s 20 sides.
Below is the League Cup schedule in full, how to follow the action live, plus where and how to watch the midweek action.
League Cup third round draw & fixtures
(Games to be played the week of Nov. 7)
Leicester City vs Newport County
Wolves vs Leeds United
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Bournemouth vs Everton
Liverpool vs Derby County
Burnley vs Crawley Town
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Stevenage vs Charlton Athletic
MK Dons vs Morecambe
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace
Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford vs Gillingham
League Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Third round (Week of Nov. 7)
Time: TBA
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+
League Cup second round results
Tuesday, August 23
Walsall 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale
Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Burnley
Barrow 2-2 (1-3 PKs) Lincoln City
Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa
Bradford City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Cambridge United 0-3 Southampton
Colchester United 0-2 Brentford
Crawley Town 2-0 Fulham
Derby County 1-0 West Brom
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Everton
Gillingham 0-0 (6-5 PKs) Exeter City
Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Newport County 3-2 Portsmouth
Norwich City 2-2 (3-5 PKs) Bournemouth
Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace
Rotherham United 0-1 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough United
Stockport County 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City
Watford 0-2 MK Dons
Wolves 2-1 Preston
Wednesday, August 24
Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bristol City
Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley
Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United