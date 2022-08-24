League Cup, live! Second round results, third round draw, fixtures

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

13 Premier League clubs entered the 2022-23 League Cup at the second stage round, and all but one of them are through to the third round.

In the third round, they’ll find the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United, all of whom are competing in various European competitions this season and therefore join in the third round.

Unquestionably, Manchester City vs Chelsea will highlight the third round of fixtures with a pair of big-six sides facing off at the Etihad Stadium. Other all-Premier League ties include Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs Brighton, Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Wolves vs Leeds, Newcastle vs Crystal Palace and Bournemouth vs Everton.

Only Fulham, who were beaten 2-0 by League Two (fourth division) side Crawley Town on Tuesday, will be missing of the Premier League’s 20 sides.

Below is the League Cup schedule in full, how to follow the action live, plus where and how to watch the midweek action.

League Cup third round draw & fixtures

(Games to be played the week of Nov. 7)

Leicester City vs Newport County

Wolves vs Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Everton

Liverpool vs Derby County

Burnley vs Crawley Town

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Stevenage vs Charlton Athletic

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Gillingham

League Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Third round (Week of Nov. 7)

Time: TBA

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN+

League Cup second round results

Tuesday, August 23

Walsall 0-1 Charlton Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Burnley

Barrow 2-2 (1-3 PKs) Lincoln City

Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa

Bradford City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Cambridge United 0-3 Southampton

Colchester United 0-2 Brentford

Crawley Town 2-0 Fulham

Derby County 1-0 West Brom

Fleetwood Town 0-1 Everton

Gillingham 0-0 (6-5 PKs) Exeter City

Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest

Newport County 3-2 Portsmouth

Norwich City 2-2 (3-5 PKs) Bournemouth

Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace

Rotherham United 0-1 Morecambe

Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough United

Stockport County 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City

Watford 0-2 MK Dons

Wolves 2-1 Preston

Wednesday, August 24

Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bristol City

Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley

Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United

