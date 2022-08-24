Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Junior Stanislas (groin)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee), Jakub Moder (knee)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Kalidou Koulibaly (suspension), Mateo Kovacic (knee), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Armando Broja (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (undisclosed)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Neeskens Kebano (groin)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee), Junior Firpo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (adductor)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wesley Fofana (personal leave), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Darwin Nuñez (suspension), Diogo Jota (thigh), Joel Matip (groin), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (knee), Nathan Ake (groin)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Victor Lindelof (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Dan Burn (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (thigh), Ryan Fraser (back spasm)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Colback (illness)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Romain Perraud (groin)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Cristian Romero (undisclosed), Oliver Skipp (foot)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (concussion), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Chiquinho (knee)

