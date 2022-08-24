Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Junior Stanislas (groin)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee), Jakub Moder (knee)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Kalidou Koulibaly (suspension), Mateo Kovacic (knee), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Armando Broja (undisclosed)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)
Everton injuries
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (undisclosed)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Neeskens Kebano (groin)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee), Junior Firpo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (adductor)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Wesley Fofana (personal leave), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Darwin Nuñez (suspension), Diogo Jota (thigh), Joel Matip (groin), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (knee), Nathan Ake (groin)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Victor Lindelof (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Dan Burn (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (thigh), Ryan Fraser (back spasm)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Colback (illness)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Romain Perraud (groin)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Cristian Romero (undisclosed), Oliver Skipp (foot)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (concussion), Craig Dawson (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Chiquinho (knee)