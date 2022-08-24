Premier League odds, picks: Week 4 of the 2022-23 season

A rough Week 3 of the Premier League season for the traditional big boys turned out to be rough on our prognosticators, too, though not in the same way.
Two of our writers saw fit to pick Chelsea and Liverpool dropping points but failed to get more straightforward results correctly — as straightforward as the PL has been this year, at least — while the guy who didn’t snag an upset put together the best total records.
ProSoccerTalk readers have gotten used to Joe Prince-Wright’s picks for several seasons but JPW’s asked Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola to join him on the action this season as we see which PST big mouth’s got a sixth sense.
The Premier League’s 2022-23 season promises to be wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for their season goals.
If you, like us, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, we encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 3
Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.
But Nick, Joe, and Andy will all be bummed to see how poorly they performed (none landed five correct picks) in Week 3.
Andy and Joe both did peg half upsets, guessing that Leeds (Andy) and Man United (JPW) would draw against Chelsea and Liverpool. Both, of course, won outright.
Nick can smile, however, still atop the standings and above water through 30 Premier League games.
STANDINGS
Wk3
JPW 2-7 (one 1/2 upset, picked Man Utd to draw Liverpool)
Andy 4-6 (two 1/2 upsets, picked Saints to draw Leicester, Chelsea to draw Leeds)
Nick 4-6
Season
Nick Mendola, 16-14
Andy Edwards, 14-16 (four 1/2 upsets)
Joe Prince-Wright, 11-18 (two 1/2 upsets)
Biggest upsets
JPW: Bournemouth draw vs AVFC, Wk 1 (Bournemouth won outright)
Man Utd draw vs Liverpool, Wk 3 (Man United won outright)
Andy: Brighton draw at Man United, Wk 1 (Brighton won outright)
Leeds to draw Chelsea, Wk3 (Leeds won outright)
Premier League picks: Week 3 of the 2022-23 season
Southampton vs Manchester United
Odds: Southampton (+300) vs Man United (-131) | Draw (+300)
When: 7:30am ET Saturday
When: 7:30am ET Saturday
Joe Prince-Wright: Saints 1-2 Man Utd
Andy Edwards: Saints 2-2 Man Utd
Nicholas Mendola: Saints – Man Utd
Brighton vs Leeds
Odds: Brighton (-115) vs Leeds (+300) | Draw (+260)
When: 10am ET Saturday
When: 10am ET Saturday
Joe Prince-Wright: Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Andy Edwards: Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Nicholas Mendola: Brighton – Leeds
Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Odds: Liverpool (-1000) vs Bournemouth (+2200) | Draw (+850)
When: 10am ET Saturday
When: 10am ET Saturday
Joe Prince-Wright: Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth
Andy Edwards: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
Nicholas Mendola: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth
Brentford vs Everton
Odds: Brentford (+100) vs Everton (+270) | Draw (+240)
When: 10am ET Saturday
When: 10am ET Saturday
Joe Prince-Wright: Brentford 2-1 Everton
Andy Edwards: Brentford 2-1 Everton
Nicholas Mendola: Brentford 1-0 Everton
Man City vs Crystal Palace
Odds: Man City (-600) vs Crystal Palace (+1300) | Draw (+650)
When: 10am ET Saturday
When: 10am ET Saturday
Joe Prince-Wright: Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
Andy Edwards: Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
Nicholas Mendola: Man City 2-1 Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs Leicester City
Odds: Chelsea (-270) vs Leicester City (+700) | Draw (+375)
When: 10am ET Saturday
When: 10am ET Saturday
Joe Prince-Wright: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester
Andy Edwards: Chelsea 1-0 Leicester
Nicholas Mendola: Chelsea 3-1 Leicester
Arsenal vs Fulham
Odds: Arsenal (-351) vs Fulham (+850) | Draw (+450)
When: 12:30pm ET Saturday
When: 12:30pm ET Saturday
Joe Prince-Wright: Arsenal 3-1 Fulham
Andy Edwards: Arsenal 3-1 Fulham
Nicholas Mendola: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham
Aston Villa vs West Ham
Odds: Aston Villa (+125) vs West Ham United (+210) | Draw (+240)
When: 9am ET Sunday
When: 9am ET Sunday
Joe Prince-Wright: Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham
Andy Edwards: Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
Nicholas Mendola: Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
Wolves vs Newcastle
Odds: Wolves (+170) vs Newcastle (+170) | Draw (+210)
When: 9am ET Sunday
When: 9am ET Sunday
Joe Prince-Wright: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
Andy Edwards: Wolves 1-0 Newcastle
Nicholas Mendola: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
Odds: Nottingham Forest (+600) vs Tottenham Hotspur (-226) | Draw (+350)
When: 11:30am ET Sunday
When: 11:30am ET Sunday
Joe Prince-Wright: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Spurs
Andy Edwards: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Spurs
Nicholas Mendola: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Spurs
