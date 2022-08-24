Premier League odds, picks: Week 4 of the 2022-23 season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A rough Week 3 of the Premier League season for the traditional big boys turned out to be rough on our prognosticators, too, though not in the same way.

Two of our writers saw fit to pick Chelsea and Liverpool dropping points but failed to get more straightforward results correctly — as straightforward as the PL has been this year, at least — while the guy who didn’t snag an upset put together the best total records.

ProSoccerTalk readers have gotten used to Joe Prince-Wright’s picks for several seasons but JPW’s asked Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola to join him on the action this season as we see which PST big mouth’s got a sixth sense.

The Premier League’s 2022-23 season promises to be wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for their season goals.

If you, like us, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, we encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 3

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

But Nick, Joe, and Andy will all be bummed to see how poorly they performed (none landed five correct picks) in Week 3.

Andy and Joe both did peg half upsets, guessing that Leeds (Andy) and Man United (JPW) would draw against Chelsea and Liverpool. Both, of course, won outright.

Nick can smile, however, still atop the standings and above water through 30 Premier League games.

STANDINGS

Wk3

JPW 2-7 (one 1/2 upset, picked Man Utd to draw Liverpool)

Andy 4-6 (two 1/2 upsets, picked Saints to draw Leicester, Chelsea to draw Leeds)

Nick 4-6

Season

Nick Mendola, 16-14

Andy Edwards, 14-16 (four 1/2 upsets)

Joe Prince-Wright, 11-18 (two 1/2 upsets)

Biggest upsets

JPW: Bournemouth draw vs AVFC, Wk 1 (Bournemouth won outright)

Man Utd draw vs Liverpool, Wk 3 (Man United won outright)

Andy: Brighton draw at Man United, Wk 1 (Brighton won outright)

Leeds to draw Chelsea, Wk3 (Leeds won outright)

Southampton vs Manchester United

Odds: Southampton (+300) vs Man United (-131) | Draw (+300)

When: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network — WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Saints 1-2 Man Utd

Andy Edwards: Saints 2-2 Man Utd

Nicholas Mendola: Saints – Man Utd

Brighton vs Leeds

Odds: Brighton (-115) vs Leeds (+300) | Draw (+260)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network — WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Brighton 2-1 Leeds

Andy Edwards: Brighton 2-1 Leeds

Nicholas Mendola: Brighton – Leeds

Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Odds: Liverpool (-1000) vs Bournemouth (+2200) | Draw (+850)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth

Andy Edwards: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

Nicholas Mendola: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Brentford vs Everton

Odds: Brentford (+100) vs Everton (+270) | Draw (+240)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Brentford 2-1 Everton

Andy Edwards: Brentford 2-1 Everton

Nicholas Mendola: Brentford 1-0 Everton

Man City vs Crystal Palace

Odds: Man City (-600) vs Crystal Palace (+1300) | Draw (+650)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace

Andy Edwards: Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace

Nicholas Mendola: Man City 2-1 Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Odds: Chelsea (-270) vs Leicester City (+700) | Draw (+375)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester

Andy Edwards: Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

Nicholas Mendola: Chelsea 3-1 Leicester

Arsenal vs Fulham

Odds: Arsenal (-351) vs Fulham (+850) | Draw (+450)

When: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC — WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Arsenal 3-1 Fulham

Andy Edwards: Arsenal 3-1 Fulham

Nicholas Mendola: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

Aston Villa vs West Ham

Odds: Aston Villa (+125) vs West Ham United (+210) | Draw (+240)

When: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham

Andy Edwards: Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham

Nicholas Mendola: Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham

Wolves vs Newcastle

Odds: Wolves (+170) vs Newcastle (+170) | Draw (+210)

When: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle

Andy Edwards: Wolves 1-0 Newcastle

Nicholas Mendola: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: Nottingham Forest (+600) vs Tottenham Hotspur (-226) | Draw (+350)

When: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Spurs

Andy Edwards: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Spurs

Nicholas Mendola: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Spurs

