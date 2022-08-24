Wolves vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, start time, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves seek a first win and second goal of the Premier League season when they welcome unbeaten Newcastle United to the Molineux on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via Peacock Premium).

Behind those meager stats, however, are some advanced numbers that say Wolves are going to be fine and their goals are just looking for a place to happen. Wolves are out-attempting their opponents 32-20 in open play.

Newcastle on the flip side has sandwiched brilliant performances at home to Nottingham Forest and Man City around a pretty punchless 0-0 draw at Brighton.

The Magpies are giving and taking in open play, so their task will be tougher against a solid Wolves back line and midfield.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Newcastle.

How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Wolves are waiting for finishers and will take more piracy from Raul Jimenez if he’s ready to do the trick. Ruben Neves remains the club’s pace-setter, but Joao Moutinho is proving ageless alongside him.

Newcastle has found energetic and downright near sensational showings from Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron, while Callum Wilson has shown both the creative and the clinical

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Chiquinho (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT; Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Dan Burn (head). QUESTIONABLE: Callum WIlson (thigh), Ryan Fraser (groin)

