Brentford host Everton on Saturday with the Bees hoping to get back on track, while the Toffees remain winless so far in the Premier League season.

Thomas Frank’s side suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at newly-promoted Fulham last time out but they are always tough to play against at home, as Manchester United found out in Matchweek 2.

Everton boss Frank Lampard was encouraged by his side fighting back to grab a draw at home against Nottingham Forest last time out but the Toffees have just one point from their opening three games and badly need a win at Brentford to kick-start their campaign.

Below is everything you need on Brentford vs Everton.

How to watch Brentford vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Brentford lost a pulsating clash at Fulham but they could have easily won it after storming back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2. VAR calls, close calls and being undone by an Aleksandar Mitrovic header was their downfall. Brentford are the heavy favorites to win heading into this game and Frank’s side must now cope with increased expectation levels given how well they played against Manchester United in their 4-0 win in their opening home game of the season.

As for Everton, Lampard needs reinforcements and he may lose key winger Anthony Gordon. Chelsea continue to chase the 21-year-old and it seems inevitable that Gordon will be leaving Goodison Park in the final days of the transfer window. Everton have a real lack of options in attack given Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury and that is the main problem for Lampard early in the season. Their narrow defeats to Chelsea and Aston Villa showcased they are more resilient and they showed that to grab a point at home against Forest despite being second best for most of that clash.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has started the season really well and he continues to have a formidable partnership with Bryan Mbeumo up top. They will look to stretch this Everton defensive line and press them high up the pitch.

Everton have sat back and soaked up plenty of pressure so far this season and Jordan Pickford has had a lot of work to do. Anthony Gordon has looked as bright as ever but will this be his final game as an Everton player?

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Kristoffer Ajer, Sergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock all remain out for the Bees.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey all remain out for Everton for the foreseeable future. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure won’t be back until mid-September, while Andre Gomes is getting closer to a return but Tom Davies is a major doubt for this game.

