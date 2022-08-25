Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: The defending Premier League champions will try to get back to winning ways when they host the ascending Eagles at Etihad Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY vs CRYSTAL PALACE

Matchweek 3 saw Pep Guardiola’s side caught in an almighty tussle with Newcastle United, as the Magpies raced out to a 3-1 lead 10 minutes into the second half, before Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva struck three minutes apart just after the hour mark. It also saw Crystal Palace pick up their first win of the season as they beat Aston Villa 3-1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Three games into his Manchester City career, Haaland has three goals and one assist to his name, with Kevin De Bruyne off to a similarly red-hot start (one goal and three assists). After keeping back-to-back clean sheets to start the season, it was rather shocking to see Man City concede three goals (in a span of 26 minutes, no less), regardless of opponent. Injuries at center back are something of a concern, with Aymeric Laporte expected to miss a few more weeks and Nathan Ake currently battling the groin injury he suffered in the 21 minute against Newcastle. Ruben Dias and John Stones are the last two remaining central defenders at Guardiola’s disposal.

As for Palace, results have steadily improved through three weeks (loss, draw, win) as Patrick Vieira’s side finds its footing and navigates a difficult starting series of fixtures. After Saturday, the Eagles will have already played half of the big-six sides after just four weeks, with tricky challenges against Brentford and Newcastle preceding a visit from Manchester United to round out their first seven games. They’ll be battled-tested and -hardened when the fixtures ease up sometime in October. Wilfried Zaha leads the way with three of the side’s four goals this season, while the youngsters in midfield and defense continue their rapid development against top-level competition.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (knee), Nathan Ake (groin)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)

