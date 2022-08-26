Brighton vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, start time, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of unbeaten sides meet Saturday at the Amex Stadium when Brighton and Hove Albion hosts Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

The Seagulls come into the game with two wins and a home draw against Newcastle United, while Leeds can boast wins over Wolves and Chelsea.

A win means a weekend inside the top three and some rarefied air for two teams with plenty of style despite some big names sold this summer.

Leeds sent Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City and Raphinha to Barcelona, while Brighton moved Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Leeds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brighton vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10m ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Brighton’s midfield and defense have both been phenomenal, conceding just an own goal to Manchester United across three games. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is likely to be between the sticks when the Seagulls look to run their clean sheet streak to 202 minutes. Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have captured the imagination in the middle of the park.

Leeds has been buzzing at both ends of the pitch but Rodrigo’s the name to watch considering he leads the Premier League in goals with four through three matches. Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are understandably winning praise on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean as the USMNT stars ready for the World Cup in fine form.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (knee)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Junior Firpo (knee), Luke Ayling (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin)

