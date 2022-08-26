The list of sides qualified for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is set at 32 following the conclusion of the playoffs on Wednesday, and the draw on Thursday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

It is perhaps the most exciting day of every new season, with a handful of European giants now set to face off home and away. Notably, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan were drawn together in what will likely be seen as the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D.

Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League draw for the group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+



Champions League group stage draw

Group A

Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B

Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Marseille

Group E

AC Milan, Chelsea, Red Bull Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G

Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

How the Champions League draw works

There will be eight groups, with each group having four teams

One team will be drawn from each pot at a team and will be placed into a group one after another

Teams from the same league/country cannot be drawn together during the group stage

Follow @JPW_NBCSports