Southampton host Manchester United at St Mary’s on Saturday and both teams head into this clash with renewed optimism following big wins.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton are off and running for the season as they battled back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Leicester City last weekend. Che Adams scored both goals and this young and exciting Saints side are ready for a big few days at home.

As for Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, they will be eager to back up their impressive win, and performance, at home against bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday. Passion, fight and spirit was the name of the game as United put their two defeats to start the season in the rearview mirror to secure a stunning win which should kick-start the Erik ten Hag era.

Below is everything you need on Southampton vs Manchester United.

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Saints fielded their youngest-ever Premier League starting lineup at Leicester last weekend, and they’re showing incredible comeback skills. Trailing 2-0 at home against Leeds in week 2, they fought back to grab a point and they fought back from a goal down to win at Leicester. Che Adams has scored four goals in his last two games (two against Leicester and two at Cambridge United in the League Cup) and if he can keep up this form, Saints could push for a solid midtable finish this season. Saints had United’s number in recent meetings, drawing home and away against them last season.

United will be buoyed by their big win against Liverpool but Erik ten Hag knows they must be consistent and back up their derby win with victories against Southampton and Leicester before they face Arsenal on Sept. 4. The big storyline is who will start up top for United? Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start on the bench once again with Anthony Martial probably starting up front with Marcus Rashford on the left and Jadon Sancho on the right. United looked so much better with a fluid, mobile front three against Liverpool. This game will be slightly different as Saints will sit back and soak up pressure. Also, Casemiro is set to make his Man United debut after his $82 million arrival from Real Madrid.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Che Adams given his goalscoring form, while Kyle Walker-Peters has been flying at right wing-back. Keep an eye on Gavin Bazunu (20), Armel Bella-Kotchap (20) and Romeo Lavia (18) as the new additions have all slotted in seamlessly to the Premier League.

Sancho and Rashford looked superb against Liverpool and both got a goal each to boost their confidence. Defensively the duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were also sublime, while left back Tyrell Malacia was also dominant on his first Premier League start.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints still have Tino Livramento out, although the England U21 right back is stepping up his comeback from the serious knee injury he suffered in April. Romain Perraud is back in training and could come back in at left back. Theo Walcott, Nathan Redmond and Jack Stephens could all be leaving Saints this weekend as Hasenhuttl wants to give younger players a chance. Saints should bring Joe Aribo and Che Adams in to the starting lineup against United.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Erik ten Hag has plenty of options, with only Brandon Williams, Facundo Pellistri and Victor Lindelof out. However there is a fresh blow up top, as Anthony Martial is missing after picking up an Achilles injury in the win against Liverpool. Casemiro is ready to make his Premier League debut.

