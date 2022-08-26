UEFA Europa League, Conference League group stage draw: Schedule, how to watch, dates

By Aug 26, 2022, 9:14 AM EDT
0 Comments

The draw for the Europa League and Conference League group stages have been confirmed and Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham will all be happy.

In the Europa League Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonoia.

In the Conference League the Hammers have Anderlecht, FCSB (formerly known as Steaua Bucharest) and Silkeborg, as David Moyes’ side will be very happy with that draw.

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the group stage draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Europa League group stage draw

Group A
Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven
Bodo/Glimt
FC Zurich

Group B
Dynamo Kiev
Rennes
Fenerbahce
AEK Larnaca

Group C
Roma
Ludogorets
Real Betis
HJK Helsinki

Group D
Braga
Malmo
Union Berlin
Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E
Manchester United
Real Sociedad
Sheriff Tiraspol
Omonoia

Group F
Lazio
Feyenoord
Midtjylland
Sturm Graz

Group G
Olympiacos
Qarabag
SC Freiburg
Nantes

Group H
Red Star Belgrade
Monaco
Ferencvaros
Trabzonspor

Conference League group stage draw

Group A
Istanbul Basaksehir
Fiorentina
Hearts
RFS

Group B
West Ham
FCSB
Anderlecht
Silkeborg

Group C
Villarreal
Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Austria Wien
Lech Poznan

Group D
Partizan Belgrade
FC Cologne
Nice
Slovacko

Group E
AZ Alkmaar
Apollon Nicosia
Vaduz
Dnipro-1

Group F
Gent
Molde
Shamrock Rovers
Djurgarden

Group G
Slavia Prague
CFR Cluj
Sivasspor
Ballkani

Group H
Basel
Slovan Bratislava
Zalgiris
Pyunik