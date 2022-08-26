The draw for the Europa League and Conference League group stages have been confirmed and Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham will all be happy.
[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]
In the Europa League Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonoia.
In the Conference League the Hammers have Anderlecht, FCSB (formerly known as Steaua Bucharest) and Silkeborg, as David Moyes’ side will be very happy with that draw.
[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]
The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.
Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the group stage draw, dates and schedule.
UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+
Europa League group stage draw
Group A
Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven
Bodo/Glimt
FC Zurich
Group B
Dynamo Kiev
Rennes
Fenerbahce
AEK Larnaca
Group C
Roma
Ludogorets
Real Betis
HJK Helsinki
Group D
Braga
Malmo
Union Berlin
Union Saint-Gilloise
Group E
Manchester United
Real Sociedad
Sheriff Tiraspol
Omonoia
Group F
Lazio
Feyenoord
Midtjylland
Sturm Graz
Group G
Olympiacos
Qarabag
SC Freiburg
Nantes
Group H
Red Star Belgrade
Monaco
Ferencvaros
Trabzonspor
Conference League group stage draw
Group A
Istanbul Basaksehir
Fiorentina
Hearts
RFS
Group B
West Ham
FCSB
Anderlecht
Silkeborg
Group C
Villarreal
Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Austria Wien
Lech Poznan
Group D
Partizan Belgrade
FC Cologne
Nice
Slovacko
Group E
AZ Alkmaar
Apollon Nicosia
Vaduz
Dnipro-1
Group F
Gent
Molde
Shamrock Rovers
Djurgarden
Group G
Slavia Prague
CFR Cluj
Sivasspor
Ballkani
Group H
Basel
Slovan Bratislava
Zalgiris
Pyunik