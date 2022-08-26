Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The draw for the Europa League and Conference League group stages have been confirmed and Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham will all be happy.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

In the Europa League Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonoia.

In the Conference League the Hammers have Anderlecht, FCSB (formerly known as Steaua Bucharest) and Silkeborg, as David Moyes’ side will be very happy with that draw.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the group stage draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Europa League group stage draw

Group A

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

Bodo/Glimt

FC Zurich

Group B

Dynamo Kiev

Rennes

Fenerbahce

AEK Larnaca

Group C

Roma

Ludogorets

Real Betis

HJK Helsinki

Group D

Braga

Malmo

Union Berlin

Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E

Manchester United

Real Sociedad

Sheriff Tiraspol

Omonoia

Group F

Lazio

Feyenoord

Midtjylland

Sturm Graz

Group G

Olympiacos

Qarabag

SC Freiburg

Nantes

Group H

Red Star Belgrade

Monaco

Ferencvaros

Trabzonspor

Conference League group stage draw

Group A

Istanbul Basaksehir

Fiorentina

Hearts

RFS

Group B

West Ham

FCSB

Anderlecht

Silkeborg

Group C

Villarreal

Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Austria Wien

Lech Poznan

Group D

Partizan Belgrade

FC Cologne

Nice

Slovacko

Group E

AZ Alkmaar

Apollon Nicosia

Vaduz

Dnipro-1

Group F

Gent

Molde

Shamrock Rovers

Djurgarden

Group G

Slavia Prague

CFR Cluj

Sivasspor

Ballkani

Group H

Basel

Slovan Bratislava

Zalgiris

Pyunik

