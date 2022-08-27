Arsenal vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, start time, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal vs Fulham is a London derby which dates back to 1904 and has been heavily in favor of the hosts, who enter Saturday’s match at the Emirates Stadium as the lone 3-0 team in the Premier League (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Fulham has only beaten Arsenal three times in the 21st century and hasn’t claimed three points off the Gunners since January 2012.

Teams change, and Fulham certainly has since being relegated in 2021, but the there’s little about Arsenal’s start to the season that suggests the Gunners shouldn’t be well-favored to take all three points from the visiting Cottagers.

That’s not a shot at Fulham, which drew Liverpool and Wolves before beating Brentford 3-2. It’s a compliment to Arsenal, who has decisively taken down Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Bournemouth to start the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Fulham.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus has been one of the stories of the Premier League season, feasting on defenses with Man of the Match-type performances. The Gunners also have a new fan favorite in William Saliba, who’s paired with Gabriel Magalhaes as Arsenal has allowed just two goals — both to Leicester — this season. Gooners will be viewing their start with great hope and perhaps a little trepidation: Games like this have become the proverbial banana skin too often in recent memory.

Fulham looks pretty darn good for a promoted side and has produced at least one expected goal (xG) in all three of their matches. The 3-2 win over Brentford was deserved at 2.9 xG, but the Cottagers have opened their gates several times. There will be days when Aleksandar Mitrovic and Co. are held down by opponents. Can Fulham flip that switch against an attack as good as Arsenal? If so, then the Cottagers can really dream about their 2022-23 season lot.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Neeskens Kebano (groin), Manor Solomon (knee)

