Brighton vs Leeds: Seagulls still unbeaten as Gross finds winner

Pascal Gross gave Brighton and Hove Albion a second-half breakthrough against resilient but sloppy Leeds United in a 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls remain unbeaten and leave the game tied with Man City for first on the Premier League table. They’ll finish the weekend with fewer points than one team at most.

Leandro Trossard assisted Brighton’s goal, which came on a day that Leeds only asked two saves out of Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Leeds finished the day with more of the ball with 57% possession but eight of its 10 shots came In the second half.

What we learned from Brighton vs Leeds

Brighton fans, feel free to argue with us but… again, this team is going to be stopped short of its season goals by a lack of higher-end (not even top end) finishing play from its strikers. Danny Welbeck, not unlike the transferred Neal Maupay, is going to do a lot of good things for you but is not going to deliver that “goal-every-other-game” required from a team that works its way into the top six. Anyone who’s read Brighton recaps or watched ProSoccerTalk knows I’m a big Brighton admirer and borderline supporter at times but there’s no one on this roster who’s going to give you that 20-goal contribution season that Wolves got out of Raul Jimenez and West Ham nearly received from Michail Antonio in recent seasons.

Mixed day for USMNT stars: Brenden Aaronson passed and moved well but lacked something at the final stage, also collecting another yellow card, but Tyler Adams had an alright day against Brighton’s tricky midfield. His four fouls, however, left something to be desired and Leeds’ American duo will one day be able to rank many, many other of their performances higher than their Saturday shows. Jesse Marsch won’t like his day either, and had a bit of a silly moment that cost him a yellow.

Tactical focus

Brighton is so good to watch and the way Graham Potter uses his fullbacks is a challenge for most teams and is going to be an even bigger hassle for a team as open as Leeds. The same could be true going the other way on another day, but Leeds was not at its best from the opening kick and didn’t really find its place with the ball until it was down a goal with less than a half-hour to go.

Stars of the show

What’s next?

Brighton is off to Fulham for a 2:30pm ET Tuesday kickoff, a half-hour before Leeds hosts Everton.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (knee)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Junior Firpo (knee), Luke Ayling (knee), Patrick Bamford (groin)

