Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Manchester United?

With the summer transfer window closing at 6pm ET on Thursday, Sept. 1, Manchester United’s next game is at home against Leicester City on the same day as it kicks off at 3pm ET.

That means if Ronaldo is going to get his wish to leave Manchester United, he may have just played his final minutes as a Red Devil in their narrow 1-0 win at Southampton.

What did Erik ten Hag say about Ronaldo’s future?

Erik ten Hag had this to say when asked if that was the final game in a Manchester United shirt for Cristiano Ronaldo: “We plan with him. So we want him to stay. So that is what we want.”

Ronaldo came on in the 68th minute with United 1-0 up and he had two chances on the break.

First, Moussa Djenepo denied him in the box with a wonderful last-ditch tackle. Then a ball over the top looked to have set Ronaldo free but he showed his 37 years as Mohammed Salisu easily caught up with him to clear the danger.

After that Ronaldo went down holding his right knee cap as it looked like he may come off injury but he stayed on the pitch and helped United just get over the line for a valuable three points.

Will Manchester United make moves in the transfer market?

Erik ten Hag was pretty adamant United will move quickly in the coming days if opportunities arise to sign new players.

Could United bring in another forward?

With United linked with a $100 million for Ajax and Brazil winger Antony in the final days of the transfer window, many believe their money would be better spent on bring in a central striker.

However, Ten Hag appeared to add that United don’t need to sign a new striker in the final days of the transfer window as he is happy with Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial as his three options in the central roles.

“I think he [Rashford] was quite effective, especially the first 15 mins after half-time. He understood he has to be a target at times,” Erik ten Hag said. “He was the one who creates the situations. He was involved in the situations after half time and he played an important role in our attacks in the first 15 mins after half time.

“That is what I expected when there is a lot of pressure on the ball that there is a striker that we can play over and he did really well. We have Cristiano, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford so we are okay [for strikers].”

Okay, so it looks like midfield, in goal and out wide is where Erik ten Hag wants to bring in players, as long as Cristiano Ronaldo does not leave.

