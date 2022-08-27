Erling Haaland is not short on confidence. Or goals. Especially goals.

The 22-year-old striker scored his first Manchster City and Premier League hat trick as he sparked a comeback 4-2 win after the reigning champs had trailed 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace at half time.

Haaland then did what he does best with a fine treble, as his header, tap in and a textbook spin and finish showcased exactly why Manchester City signed him this summer.

Speaking after the win which keeps City unbeaten this season as they have 10 points from a possible 12, Haaland was pretty nonchalant about netting his treble.

What did the superstar have to say?

“These games, that is why I’m here,” Haaland said. “To turn it around when there are maybe difficult times and so on. Yeah, it was a good feeling.”

Haaland is a man of few words but the words he says have an impact and he tells it how it is.

“It was about getting it done,” Haaland said when asked how City turned a half time 2-0 deficit around. “That is what we do here and what City has been doing. This is what we do. A good feeling.”

You can say that again. This display of clinical finishing is exactly what City wanted from Haaland as they may have lost or drawn this type of game in previous seasons. They had 75 percent possession and stayed patient on the ball but the different this season is that Haaland is around to turn those half chances into goals.

Pep Guardiola was pretty happy with Haaland too…

Asked if Haaland was brought in the summer for this type of game, here was what Man City boss Pep Guardiola had to say.

“Definitely for this type of game,” Guardiola said. “We have not done anything special for him that he didn’t do before. It is important for him to get goals. He has the sense to score goals. The third one, to have the quality to be strong then put the ball in the net. The space depends on the movement of the opponents. You have to be patient and have more runners. It gives him more space.”

Guardiola embraced Haaland with a huge hug and some of those strange body slaps when he took the striker off the pitch late on to a standing ovation at the Etihad.

Haaland is a lifelong Man City fans and revealed scoring a hat trick, and his first home goals, was a very special moment for him.

This hat trick is the first of many in a Man City shirt for Erling Haaland. We all know it and, most importantly, so does he.

