Liverpool vs Bournemouth, live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: The injury-riddled Reds will try again, for the fourth time, for their first win of the new Premier League season when they host the newly promoted Cherries at Anfield on Saturday (watch live, 10 ET on Peacock Premium ).

Back-to-back draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace were annoying enough for Jurgen Klopp and Co., but then Liverpool were beaten by bitter rivals Manchester United, who entered Monday’s derby without a goal scored or a point this season, making matters much, much worse.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Liverpool could be without as many as seven first- or second-choice players on Saturday, with the centers of defense and midfield decimated by injuries. Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip, who are expected to spend all season in a three-man rotation with Virgil van Dijk, are both out. Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, for both of whom injuries have marred their respective Liverpool careers, bring something very different to the midfield, but they could both be out just the same. To compound those issues, Fabinho was also dropped from the starting lineup for the game at Old Trafford before coming on for Jordan Henderson on the hour mark. 36-year-old James Milner also started alongside 19-year-old Harvey Elliott.

As for Bournemouth, the opening day of the season was good fun as the Cherries beat Aston Villa 2-0, before taking back-to-back bludgeonings at the hands of Manchester City (4-0) and Arsenal (3-0). Obviously, the fixture makers haven’t let up on Bournemouth, who will have faced half of the big-six sides just four games into the season at the final whistle on Saturday.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Darwin Nuñez (suspension), Diogo Jota (thigh), Joel Matip (groin), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)

Here’s how we line up to face @afcbournemouth today 📋🔴#LIVBOU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2022

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Junior Stanislas (groin)

