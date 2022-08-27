Nottingham Forest host Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground on Sunday, as Steve Cooper’s side are set for their biggest test so far after arriving back in the Premier League.

Forest have made a very decent start to life back in the Premier League as they’ve won at home against West Ham and came close to winning at Everton last weekend but had to settle for a point. Steve Cooper continues to sign players like it’s going out of fashion but it’s working as Forest’s squad looks very strong and they had to reinvest after losing players on frees and not being able to renew loan deals after their unexpected promotion last season.

As for Tottenham, they remain unbeaten and have won two of their opening three games as we are seeing a ruthless streak shine through in Antonio Conte’s side. That is why many believe they can push for the title this season and Harry Kane is showing he is settled and ready to lead their charge in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Below is everything you need to know for Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Forest have essentially put together a brand new squad and it looks pretty good so far. Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Steve Cook are still in the team from the promotion winning side but new signings Jesse Lingard, Morgan Gibbs-White, Remo Freuler, Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi all add a very exciting dynamic going forward. Forest will look to make the City Ground a fortress and despite bringing in so many new players, Cooper has been able to keep the positive momentum flowing following their promotion.

Tottenham have taken care of business so far this season and although they struggled at Chelsea and didn’t set the world alight in their 1-0 win against Wolves last time out, Conte’s side are getting the job done with minimum fuss. Harry Kane has scored in his last two games and looks to be back to his very best, while there have been some question marks around the form of Heung-min Son given his slow start to the season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Forest’s on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been excellent in the opening weeks of the season, while Brennan Johnson looks at home in the Premier League and grabbed his first top-flight goal last time out.

Spurs’ main man Harry Kane has looked very sharp over the last few weeks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has had midfield locked down, while Eric Dier has been very impressive defensively. Dier needs to step up with Cristiano Romero still out through injury.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards remain out injured, while Jack Colback could return after his recent illness. Forest have so many options in midfield and attack that it’s tough to predict who will start.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Cristiano Romero is still out, so too is Oliver Skipp, but Antonio Conte has confirmed that they will both return to training next week. It will be intriguing to see if Richarlison starts up top and Spurs change their formation slightly.

