There are just a few days to go until the summer transfer window closes and big boys around the Premier League are still scrambling to make big money signings as the transfer news continues to swirl.

This window has been crazy and it appears the record level of spending isn’t over yet.

Thomas Tuchel, Erik ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp are all hoping to spend big in the finals days of the window, as the summer window shuts at 6pm ET on Sept. 1.

Below is the latest transfer news as plenty of Premier League giants aim to spend big.

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool pushing hard to sign central midfielder

After saying that Liverpool were done in the transfer market, Klopp has changed his mind. Providing Liverpool can find the right player.

Following their shock defeat at Manchester United, it was clear that injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, plus their over reliance on Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, James Milner and Jordan Henderson, may cause them problems.

Klopp acknowledged that when speaking to reporters as Liverpool are searching to find a central midfielder.

“We have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said: ‘We don’t need a midfielder,’ and you were all right and I was wrong,” Klopp said. “But the specific point doesn’t change – we will do something but it has to be the right one. Curtis [Jones] comes back, Thiago [Alcantara] not too far off, Diogo [Jota] not too far off, Joel [Matip] comes back and that all eases the situation slightly.

“It would be great if no one gets on the [injury] list on the other side with a really intense time coming up. We are looking for it and if it is the right player we need him and if it is not the right player we don’t need him.”

Long-term it is believed that Jude Bellingham is their top target but he seems impossible to sign this summer. A better short-term option is Brazilian international Leandro Paredes, 28, as a report from Calciomercato in Italy says that Roberto Firmino could be heading to PSG in a swap deal for Paredes.

Manchester United want flurry of late deals, pushing to sign Antony but Ajax holding out

Antony has spoken to Fabrizio Romano and told him he has been very clear with Ajax about his desire to leave. But Ajax don’t really care.

They keep rejecting offers for their Brazilian playmaker who was key to the success Erik ten Hag had as their manager. Ajax know United want Antony and they’re going to make them pay an incredible fee, probably close to $100 million, to sign him.

“Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer,” Antony said. “During the window months, meetings concluded including a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again I want to leave the club.

“Today in a meeting with the board I expressed my interest in leaving the club, this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others have already arrived (but) Ajax always refuses with the argument it only has five days to replace (me). I’m not asking (for Ajax) to release me, I am asking Ajax to sell me as the highest bid received by a player who plays in the Eredivisie.”

Do United really need another creative wide and attacking midfield player? Probably not.

Elsewhere there is a report from Gianluca Di Marzio saying that United have made a late bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 33-year-old would certainly feast on the chances that United create and could open the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to move on.

Chelsea close to $88 million Fofana deal; Gordon next but Aubameyang deal may be off

It is believed Chelsea will soon confirm the signing of Wesley Fofana for a transfer fee which could rise to over $88 million, which would be a world-record fee for a defender.

Fofana would solve Chelsea’s defensive issues, while at the other end of the pitch they want to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But a report from The Sun says talks have stalled, as apparently Aubameyang wants a two-year contract but Chelsea only want to offer him one year.

Their pursuit of Anthony Gordon, 21, looks set to go down to the wire as Frank Lampard and Everton want an answer one way or another and they’re asking for close to $70 million for the England U21 international.

Chelsea could end up spending close to $200 million on Fofana, Gordon and another forward in the final days of the window. That is bonkers.

