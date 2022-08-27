Premier League goals, live! – Video of the goals as they go in

By Aug 27, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
If Premier League goal videos are what you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

There are five beautiful games at 10am ET with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all playing home games.

Below are all the goals from Matchweek 4 as they happen, as we have five mouthwatering

Premier League goals, as they happen! – Video highlights

Brentford 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock Premium

GOAL! Brentford 1-1 Everton: Vitaly Janelt equalizes and Brentford deserve that.

GOAL! Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Luis Diaz with another. They are one goal away from the PL’s record win.

GOAL! Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Haaland shows incredible strength and scores a hat trick. What a comeback from City.

GOAL! Liverpool 8-0 Bournemouth. Fabio Carvalho with his first Liverpool goal. 10 minutes to go.

GOAL! Manchester City 3-2 Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland scores his second and City’s third and they’ve come back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2. Wow.

GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Leeds: Pascal Gross puts the Seagulls ahead after they had been knocking at the door all game long.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City: Game back on? Harvey Barnes gets the Foxes back in the game.

GOAL! Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland scores his first goal at the Etihad for City and the hosts have fought back from 2-0 down.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Leicester City: Sterling with another for 10-man Chelsea.

GOAL! Liverpool 7-0 Bournemouth: Roberto Firmino with another. Liverpool are 3 goals away from securing a record PL win. There are 28 minutes away.

GOAL! Manchester City 1-2 Crystal Palace: City are back in it. Bernardo Silva’s low shot takes a deflection and goes in. Game on!

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Leicester City: 10-man Chelsea lead as Raheem Sterling scores his first Chelsea goal.

GOAL! Liverpool 6-0 Bournemouth: Own goal from Chris Mepham right at the start of the second half.

GOAL! Liverpool 5-0 Bournemouth: Virgil van Dijk heads home. This is getting ugly.

GOALLLSS! Liverpool 3-0 and now 4-0 up against Bournemouth: Alexander-Arnold made it 3-0 and then Firmino made it 4-0. Just 30 minutes on the clock. Wow. Talk about a response from Liverpool.

GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Everton: Anthony Gordon slots home superbly after Coady finds him with a long ball over the top.

GOALLLL! Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace: This is crazy. Joachim Andersen heads home. Palace have had two chances and scored with both. Wow. City are stunned.

GOAL! – Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth: Harvey Elliott curls home a superb effort to double Liverpool’s lead and that is his first Premier League goal. What a moment.

GOAL! Manchester City 0-1 Crystal Palace: An own goal from John Stones has the Eagles ahead. City’s bogey team strike again.

GOAL! – Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth: Luis Diaz heads home to send Anfield wild.