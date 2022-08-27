Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Premier League goal videos are what you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

There are five beautiful games at 10am ET with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all playing home games.

LIVE: Premier League Goal Rush – All the goals as they go in

Below are all the goals from Matchweek 4 as they happen, as we have five mouthwatering

Premier League goals, as they happen! – Video highlights

Brentford 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock Premium

GOAL! Brentford 1-1 Everton: Vitaly Janelt equalizes and Brentford deserve that.

GOAL! Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Luis Diaz with another. They are one goal away from the PL’s record win.

GOAL! Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Haaland shows incredible strength and scores a hat trick. What a comeback from City.

GOAL! Liverpool 8-0 Bournemouth. Fabio Carvalho with his first Liverpool goal. 10 minutes to go.

Don't let it hit the ground. ✅ Fabio Carvalho hits a wonderful volley to score Liverpool's 8th goal of the match. #LFC 📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/RocYmvKUFQ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 27, 2022

GOAL! Manchester City 3-2 Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland scores his second and City’s third and they’ve come back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2. Wow.

Arsenal vs Fulham Partey and Zinchenko miss out as #Arsenal looks to stay perfect with a London derby vs #FFC

GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Leeds: Pascal Gross puts the Seagulls ahead after they had been knocking at the door all game long.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City: Game back on? Harvey Barnes gets the Foxes back in the game.

GOAL! Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland scores his first goal at the Etihad for City and the hosts have fought back from 2-0 down.

That ball by Foden. 😍 Erling Haaland scores his joint league leading 4th goal of the season and we are level at the Etihad! #MCFC 📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #MCICRY pic.twitter.com/x39WKsVxzx — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 27, 2022

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Leicester City: Sterling with another for 10-man Chelsea.

GOAL! Liverpool 7-0 Bournemouth: Roberto Firmino with another. Liverpool are 3 goals away from securing a record PL win. There are 28 minutes away.

GOAL! Manchester City 1-2 Crystal Palace: City are back in it. Bernardo Silva’s low shot takes a deflection and goes in. Game on!

Game on in Manchester! Bernardo Silva pulls Manchester City back to within a goal of Crystal Palace. #MCFC 📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #MCICRY pic.twitter.com/A11GKNPT5b — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 27, 2022

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Leicester City: 10-man Chelsea lead as Raheem Sterling scores his first Chelsea goal.

Raheem Sterling scores his first Chelsea goal and the Blues take a 1-0 lead over Leicester! #CFC 📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #CHELEI pic.twitter.com/wlYigifIZS — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 27, 2022

GOAL! Liverpool 6-0 Bournemouth: Own goal from Chris Mepham right at the start of the second half.

GOAL! Liverpool 5-0 Bournemouth: Virgil van Dijk heads home. This is getting ugly.

GOALLLSS! Liverpool 3-0 and now 4-0 up against Bournemouth: Alexander-Arnold made it 3-0 and then Firmino made it 4-0. Just 30 minutes on the clock. Wow. Talk about a response from Liverpool.

GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Everton: Anthony Gordon slots home superbly after Coady finds him with a long ball over the top.

GOALLLL! Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace: This is crazy. Joachim Andersen heads home. Palace have had two chances and scored with both. Wow. City are stunned.

GOAL! – Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth: Harvey Elliott curls home a superb effort to double Liverpool’s lead and that is his first Premier League goal. What a moment.

WHAT A HIT BY HARVEY ELLIOTT! Liverpool take a 2-0 lead over Bournemouth within the first 6 minutes of the match. #LFC 📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/EVpSoEyeEc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 27, 2022

GOAL! Manchester City 0-1 Crystal Palace: An own goal from John Stones has the Eagles ahead. City’s bogey team strike again.

GOAL! – Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth: Luis Diaz heads home to send Anfield wild.

A PERFECT start for Liverpool! Luis Diaz heads Liverpool into the lead just 2 minutes into the match. #LFC 📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/UEbe8mL6RO — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 27, 2022

