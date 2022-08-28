Wolves vs Newcastle: Neves, Saint-Maximin trade gorgeous goals (video)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of stars scored sensational goals and Newcastle United got the rub of the VAR green to stay unbeaten following a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday.

Neves’ vicious long-distance goal was canceled out by Allan Saint-Maximin’s otherworldly volley and the Magpies came close to winning it during eight minutes of stoppage time.

Saint-Maximin did, however, come off injured ahead of a huge midweek matchup with Liverpool. The Magpies have two wins and three draws this season.

Wolves stay in the bottom three with two draws and two losses.

What we learned from Wolves vs Newcastle

Magpies are already a force: You keep waiting for the Magpies to slip up a bit following the red-hot finish to last season but good recruitment even before the takeover continues to pay off for Eddie Howe and Company. Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock, and Callum Wilson (absent Sunday) have combined with takeover transfer buys to really up the level. Newcastle also didn’t have its most important player (Bruno Guimares) and did not yet have a visa for record signing Alexander Isak. They still outshot host Wolves 21-10.

Wolves will hate luck more than their performance: A non-VAR world gives Wolves the three points here. Although Fabian Schar’s would-be red card was not upgraded to a red by the video referees, the Wolves had one taken off the board for a shove on Ryan Fraser.

As stated above, Newcastle might just be very good. So that’s one thing. Ruben Neves, Goncalo Guedes, Jose Sa, and Matheus Nunes were bright. Raul Jimenez had a goal before VAR so the aforementioned foul in the buildup. Why Adama Traore can’t get a run in the team while managers watch guys like Saint-Maximin shine is another question, and one Bruno Lage (and Nuno Espirito Santo before him) need to be answering publicly until it changes. Leander Dendoncker, Daniel Podence, and Rayan Ait Nouri were also left on the bench. Wolves seem to have plenty of ammo but only two goals and points to show for it.

Tactical focus

Newcastle kept the ball and worked it very well, but this wasn’t a matter of desire as the teams split duels. The Magpies, however, blocked five shots and got their fair share of bounces. We’ve seen a lot of 1-1s between these teams but this one finishes 0-0 on another day but fans were treated to a pair of incredible goals.

Stars of the show

Allan Saint-Maximin: He’s grown from a fun showpiece to one of the biggest threats in the Premier League.

Joelinton: With Bruno Guimares out there was reason to fear but the Brazilian Declan Rice was a disruptor again. It’s funny that his transfer fee was a bust for a striker but now looks the right price for a midfielder of his ilk.

Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho: One day, Wolves fans will wax poetic about two world-class Portuguese stars being perhaps the drivers of their resurgence.

Goncalo Guedes: A terrific signing is looking like an instant success.

What’s next?

Wolves head to Bournemouth for a 2:30pm ET Wednesday meeting with the Cherries, a half-hour before the Magpies visit Liverpool at Anfield.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Chiquinho (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Dan Burn (head), Bruno Guimares (hamstring), Alexander Isak (work permit), Callum WIlson (thigh), Ryan Fraser (groin)

How we line-up at Molineux this afternoon… HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4q1RpFXzrv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 28, 2022

