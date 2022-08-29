Crystal Palace and Brentford battle in a London derby on Tuesday as both teams will fancy their chances of getting a second Premier League win of the season.

Patrick Vieira’s side were 2-0 up at Manchester City on Saturday but ended up losing 4-2 after Erling Haaland demolished them, and that can happen. Overall, it’s been a very positive start to the season for the Eagles.

The same can be said of Brentford too. They have been a bit up and down but injuries have hit them hard defensively so far this season as they dominated Everton at the weekend but could only grab a draw at home.

Here’s everything you need for Crystal Palace vs Brentford.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Palace’s talisman Wilfried Zaha is reportedly being chased by Chelsea and Arsenal late in the summer window and he has just one year left on his contract. That is a huge problem as Zaha is the attacking heartbeat of this side. Patrick Vieira will no doubt make no fuss at all if Zaha moves on but he will be desperate to be able to bring in another few forward options if Zaha does move on. On the pitch, Palace have looked as dangerous as ever on the counter and they have fared well after having a very tough start as they’ve faced Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City in their opening four games of the season.

Brentford have dominated teams but have only got four points on the board as they followed up their 4-0 demolition of Manchester United by losing at Fulham and grabbing a late draw at home against Everton. Thomas Frank’s side have been creating a lot of chances but were so unlucky against Everton as they hit the woodwork three times and should have easily won. Brentford have scored nine goals so far this season and they are extremely dangerous in attack.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Palace’s Joachim Andersen continues to hit new heights at center back, while Eze is standing tall and really taking his game to a new level following his return to full fitness.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo continue to run rings around opposition defenders, while Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard are holding things down in central midfield.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Wilfried Zaha and Tyrick Mitchell both face late fitness tests, while Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland, James Tomkins and James McArthur are all out.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Sergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock remain out with thigh and knee injuries respectively, while center backs Pontus Jansson and Kristoffer Ajer are both battling back to fitness.

