Leeds vs Everton: Jesse Marsch's side will try to bounce back from their first loss of the new Premier League season when they host the winless Toffees at Elland Road on Tuesday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

The 1-0 defeat to Brighton was a tough pill for Leeds to swallow, but it was hardly an unfair result after coming under serious, sustained attacking pressure for the first time this season. The chance to bounce back against Everton, who came unstuck and coughed up a late lead to draw Brentford over the weekend, couldn’t come at a better time.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Everton.

How to watch Leeds vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Tuesday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Even with the defeat at Amex Stadium, Leeds sit 5th in the table (7 points) after four games. Rodrigo is enjoying a breakout third season at the club with four goals in four games (2nd, behind Erling Haaland, tied with Harry Kane and Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Spaniard hasn’t scored more than seven Premier League goals in a season, but he’s thriving in a freer attacking role following the departure of Raphinha to Barcelona.

Everton, meanwhile, have picked up a point in each of their last two games, drawing newly promoted Nottingham Forest as well as the Bees. A rash of early-season injuries have left Frank Lampard shorthanded at center forward, center back and central midfielder. There’s also the matter of Anthony Gordon’s potential transfer to Chelsea threatening to further derail the season, if the 21-year-old academy product has his way.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (adductor), Luke Ayling (knee), Liam Cooper (calf), Junior Firpo (knee)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Mason Holgate (knee), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee)

