Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 5 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Thomas Partey (quad), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee), Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrone Minus (illness)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (groin), Junior Stanislas (groin)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Pontus Jansson (foot)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee), Joel Veltman (neck)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Conor Gallagher (suspension), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (knock), Tyrick Mitchell (knock)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Mason Holgate (knee), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee), Shane Duffy (loan – parent club)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (adductor), Luke Ayling (knee), Liam Cooper (calf), Junior Firpo (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: James Maddison (undisclosed)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Darwin Nuñez (suspension), Diogo Jota (thigh), Joel Matip (groin), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Harvey Elliott (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (knee), Nathan Ake (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Victor Lindelof (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (achilles)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Bruno Guimaraes (undisclosed), Callum Wilson (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (work permit)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Orel Mangala (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Lucas Moura (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (undisclosed), Oliver Skipp (foot), Bryan Gil (undisclosed)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Cresswell (groin), Craig Dawson (thigh), Benjamin Johnson (hamstring)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Willy Boly (disciplinary matter), Chiquinho (knee)

